Kilkenny bid for history in Big Apple

Kilkenny will be bidding to make hurling history in New York at the weekend.

The Cats will be playing in the Super 11s tournament for the first time on Saturday, thereby chasing their first success in the competition.

This exhibition series involving four counties was played at Boston’s Fenway Park in the last two years.

The 2019 edition will be staged at Citi Field and the competition has been renamed the ‘New York Classic’.

The Queens venue is the home of the New York Mets, a Major League Baseball franchise.

Kilkenny squad - Eoin Murphy, Darren Brennan, Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, Liam Blanchfield, Richie Leahy, Alan Murphy, Jason Cleere, James Maher, Walter Walsh, Billy Ryan, Cillian Buckley, Ger Aylward, Enda Morrissey, Mikey Carey, Niall Brassil, Michael Cody, Luke Scanlon, Conor Browne, Ciarán Wallace.

Management team - Brian Cody (manager) and selectors Derek Lyng, Michael Dempsey, James McGarry.