Kilkenny sports clubs €800,000 bonanza
GAA, Tennis and golf club get cash
Minister John Paul Phelan has welcomed sports grants
A number of sports club in Kilkenny have received major grants from the National Capital Sports Grants Programme. The money has been welcomed by Minister for local authorities, John Paul Phelan who said it was a step in the right direction.
Just over €100,000 went to Clogh Moneenroe Racquetball Facility.
Details
Black & Whites GAA Club New dressing rooms, showers and toilets Gaelic Games - €85,637
Callan United Football Club Pitch Development, Drainage and Site Works Soccer - €89,297
Clogh Moneenroe
Racquetball Facility Phase one Raquetball - €100,276
Dicksboro GAA Club
Pitch Drainage, Pitch Extensions & Boundary Works Gaelic Games - €45,175
Dragon's Lair
Kyujutsu dojo and equipment Martial Arts - €13,374
Fenians GAA Club
Upgrade of Floodlighting/ Gym Equipment. Gaelic Games - €3,530
Freebooters AFC
Floodlights Soccer - €38,887
Graigue-Ballycallan Gaa Club
multipurpose fitness hall and 1km walking track Gaelic Games - €79,050
James Stephens GAA Club
Sports, Recreation and Fitness Centre Gaelic Games - €65,143
Kilkenny County Council
Woodstock gardens fitness trail Multi-sport - €4,958
Kilkenny County Council
Outdoor gym at Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park Multi-sport - €14,677
Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club
Upgrade of facilities at Kilkenny Tennis club Tennis €52,846
Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Limited
Development of Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Multi-sport - €66,930
Paulstown Development Association
Paulstown Community Sports Park Camogie - €17,618
River Rangers AFC
Facilitiy Upgrades Soccer - €1,980
Rosbercon United Football Club
Rosbercon United Phase 2 Dressing Room Development Soccer - €10,664
St. Patrick's (Ballyragget) GAA Club
Improving sports facilities for children Gaelic Games - €35,914
Waterford Golf Club Ltd
Irrigation & drainage to improve participation Golf - €63,679
