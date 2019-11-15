Kilkenny sports clubs €800,000 bonanza

GAA, Tennis and golf club get cash

Minister John Paul Phelan has welcomed sports grants

A number of sports club in Kilkenny have received major grants from the National Capital Sports Grants Programme. The money has been welcomed by Minister for local authorities, John Paul Phelan who said it was a step in the right direction.

Just over  €100,000 went to Clogh Moneenroe Racquetball Facility.

Black & Whites GAA Club New dressing rooms, showers and toilets Gaelic Games - €85,637

Callan United Football Club Pitch Development, Drainage and Site Works Soccer - €89,297

Clogh Moneenroe

Racquetball Facility Phase one Raquetball - €100,276


Dicksboro GAA Club

Pitch Drainage, Pitch Extensions & Boundary Works Gaelic Games - €45,175

Dragon's Lair
Kyujutsu dojo and equipment Martial Arts - €13,374


Fenians GAA Club
Upgrade of Floodlighting/ Gym Equipment. Gaelic Games - €3,530

Freebooters AFC
Floodlights Soccer - €38,887

Graigue-Ballycallan Gaa Club
multipurpose fitness hall and 1km walking track Gaelic Games - €79,050

James Stephens GAA Club
Sports, Recreation and Fitness Centre Gaelic Games - €65,143

Kilkenny County Council
Woodstock gardens fitness trail Multi-sport - €4,958

Kilkenny County Council
Outdoor gym at Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park Multi-sport - €14,677

Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club
Upgrade of facilities at Kilkenny Tennis club Tennis €52,846 

Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Limited
Development of Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Multi-sport - €66,930

Paulstown Development Association
Paulstown Community Sports Park Camogie - €17,618

River Rangers AFC
Facilitiy Upgrades Soccer - €1,980

Rosbercon United Football Club
Rosbercon United Phase 2 Dressing Room Development Soccer - €10,664

St. Patrick's (Ballyragget) GAA Club
Improving sports facilities for children Gaelic Games - €35,914

Waterford Golf Club Ltd
Irrigation & drainage to improve participation Golf - €63,679