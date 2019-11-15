Kilkenny sports clubs €800,000 bonanza

A number of sports club in Kilkenny have received major grants from the National Capital Sports Grants Programme. The money has been welcomed by Minister for local authorities, John Paul Phelan who said it was a step in the right direction.

Just over €100,000 went to Clogh Moneenroe Racquetball Facility.

Details

Black & Whites GAA Club New dressing rooms, showers and toilets Gaelic Games - €85,637

Callan United Football Club Pitch Development, Drainage and Site Works Soccer - €89,297

Clogh Moneenroe

Racquetball Facility Phase one Raquetball - €100,276



Dicksboro GAA Club

Pitch Drainage, Pitch Extensions & Boundary Works Gaelic Games - €45,175

Dragon's Lair

Kyujutsu dojo and equipment Martial Arts - €13,374



Fenians GAA Club

Upgrade of Floodlighting/ Gym Equipment. Gaelic Games - €3,530

Freebooters AFC

Floodlights Soccer - €38,887

Graigue-Ballycallan Gaa Club

multipurpose fitness hall and 1km walking track Gaelic Games - €79,050

James Stephens GAA Club

Sports, Recreation and Fitness Centre Gaelic Games - €65,143

Kilkenny County Council

Woodstock gardens fitness trail Multi-sport - €4,958

Kilkenny County Council

Outdoor gym at Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park Multi-sport - €14,677

Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club

Upgrade of facilities at Kilkenny Tennis club Tennis €52,846

Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Limited

Development of Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Multi-sport - €66,930

Paulstown Development Association

Paulstown Community Sports Park Camogie - €17,618

River Rangers AFC

Facilitiy Upgrades Soccer - €1,980

Rosbercon United Football Club

Rosbercon United Phase 2 Dressing Room Development Soccer - €10,664

St. Patrick's (Ballyragget) GAA Club

Improving sports facilities for children Gaelic Games - €35,914

Waterford Golf Club Ltd

Irrigation & drainage to improve participation Golf - €63,679