All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

AIB Leinster club SHC semi-final

Shamrocks (Ballyhale) 5-19, At Martin's (Wexford) 1-16

Leinster club IHC semi-final

Tullaroan 3-17, Naas (Kildare) 1-13

Leinster club JHC semi-final

Conahy Shamrocks 1-22, Clonguish Gaels (Longford) 0-7

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Under 21 A HC quarter-final

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-20, Thomastown 1-12

Danesfort 1-14, Dunnamaggin 0-15

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Under 21 B HC first round

St Martin's 1-20, Mullinavat 1-18

Piltown 1-20, Bennettsbridge 1-13

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 B HC quarter-final

Lisdowney 0-21, Galmoy/Windgap 2-12

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Under 21 C Hurling Championship

Slieverue 2-15, Kilmacow 0-13

JJ Kavanagh and sons under-21 C quarter-final

Carrickshock 0-16, Barrow Rangers 1-11

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling quarter-final

Dicksboro 1-11, James Stephens 0-13

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling semi-final

Glenmore 3-11, St Lachtain's 2-11

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C HL play-off

Blacks and Whites 3-18, Fenians 1-12

Duggan Steel Under-15 A FC quarter-finals

O'Loughlin Gaels 6-5, Mooncoin 1-3

Tullogher Rosbercon W/o, Piltown (scr)

Dicksboro 4-7, James Stephens 3-1

Duggan Steel Under-15 B FC quarter-final

Erin’s Own W/o, Kilmoganny (scr)

St Martin's 6-13, Rower Inistioge 0-2

Railyard 1-20, Young Irelands 0-1

Duggan Steel Under-15 C FC quarter-finals

Mullinavat W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Barrow Rangers 3-5, Glenmore 2-0

Graignamanagh 6-5, Carrickshock 1-3

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil League Roinn B Schools Football Championship North final

Coon Muckalee NS 3-4, Clara NS 2-3

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil League Roinn B Schools Football Championship South final

Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-1, Danesfort NS 2-2

