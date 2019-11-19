Want to try a Triathlon in 2020? This Kilkenny club can help!
Reporter:
@KKPeopleSport
19 Nov 2019
Email:
sport@kilkennypeople.ie
Fancy trying a new sport in 2020? The Kilkenny Triathlon Club can help out!
The club will hold their open night tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7pm in the Newpark Hotel.
The evening will hear from a number of Kilkenny Triathlon Club members, who will be on hand to answer any questions newcomers may have about getting into the sport.
The open night, which is open to all, will allow people to see what’s involved in the world of triathlon. The club host a triathlon every year in Kilkenny, with the 2019 event attracting a new record entry this Summer.
Club members are also reminded that, following the open night, the annual meeting will be held at 8pm. All members who attend will be in with a chance of winning one of five entries to next year's Dungarvan Triathlon.
Kilkenny People, High Street, Kilkenny Email: editor@kilkennypeople.ie Telephone: 056 7791000
