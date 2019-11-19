The Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the week
The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A
Spa Utd v Thomastown Boys, 7.15pm.
THURSDAY
U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A
Spa Utd v East End Utd, 7pm.
FRIDAY
U-16 Schoolgirls League
Freebooters v Stoneyford Utd, 7pm.
U-11 Schoolboys League
Evergreen x2 v Stoneyford Utd x2, 6.30pm.
SATURDAY
U-12 Schoolgirls Division 1 League
Stoneyford Utd 1 v Evergreen City
Evergreen Utd v Freebooters AFC
Thomastown Utd 1 v Bridge United, 12.30pm.
U-12 Schoolgirls Division 2 League
Thomastown Utd 2 v Spa Utd
Evergreen Athletic v Lions, 1pm.
U-16 Schoolgirls League
Piltown v Eastend Utd
Evergreen Utd v Bridge Utd, 11am.
Lions v Evergreen City, 2pm.
U-8 Schoolboys Development
Spa Utd x1 v Deen Celtic x2, 2pm.
U-9 Schoolboys Development
Freebooters x4 v Thomastown United x3
Freebooters x2 v Paulstown 06 FC x1
Freebooters x2 v Freshford Town x1
Lions AFC x3 v Evergreen x4, 10am.
Bridge United x4 v Deen Celtic x2, 12noon.
Bridge United x4 v Clover United x2, 12noon.
Evergreen x4 v Callan Utd x3, 12.15pm.
Spa Utd x2 v East End Utd x1, 12.30pm.
Highview Athletic x2 v Stoneyford x3, 1pm.
U-11 Schoolboys League Amber
Bridge Utd x2 v Highview Athletic x2, 10.30am.
Callan Utd x2 v Freebooters x2, 11am.
Lions x2 v Thomastown Utd x2, 11.30am.
Deen Celtic x2 v Freebooters x2, 1.15pm.
U-11 Schoolboys League Black
River Rangers x1 v Stoneyford United x1, 1pm.
Evergreen x1 v Freshford Town x1, 2.30pm.
Evergreen x1 v Clover Utd x1, 2.30pm.
Spa Utd AFC v Paulstown 06 FC, 3pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Deen Celtic Athletic v Fort Rangers FC, 10.30am.
Evergreen Athletic v Bridge Utd, 4.30pm.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Highview Athletic v Evergreen Boys, 11am.
Spa United AFC v Freebooters City, 11am.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2
Thomastown City v Stoneyford Utd Boys, 11am.
Evergreen City v Freebooters Boys, 11am.
Deen Celtic Boys v Paulstown 06 FC, 12noon.
U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1
Stoneyford Utd v Thomastown Athletic, 10.30am.
River Rangers v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.
Bridge Utd Athletic v Callan Utd, 11am.
Freebooters Athletic v Deen Celtic AFC, 3pm.
U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1A
Paulstown 06 FC v Highview Athletic, 11am.
Thomastown Utd Boys v Evergreen Boys, 1pm.
Freebooters Boys v Bridge Utd Boys, 1pm.
Evergreen City v Fort Rangers AFC, 1pm.
U-12 SFAI Sketchers Cup SE Region
Glynn Barntown AFC v Thomastown Utd, 3pm.
U-13 SFAI Sketchers Cup SE Region
Stoneyford Utd v Peake Villa, 1pm.
SUNDAY
Junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division
Clover Utd v Evergreen FC A, 11am.
Freebooters B v Freebooters A, 11am.
Bridge Utd A v Highview Athletic A, 11am.
Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League
Fort Rangers v Stoneyford Utd, 11am.
Newpark A v Callan Utd, 11am.
Ormonde Villa v Evergreen B, 11am.
FAI Youths Inter League
Waterford v Kilkenny, 2pm.
Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League
Paulstown 06 FC v River Rangers, 11am.
Freshford Town A v Lions AFC, 11am.
Thomastown Utd B v Bridge Utd B, 2pm.
Junior Division 3 League
Brookville AFC v Newpark AFC B, 2pm.
Tullaroan v Evergreen 46, 2pm.
Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup
Thomastown Utd A v Deen Celtic A, 11am.
U-12 Schoolgirls Division 2 League
Stoneyford United 2 v Callan Utd, 10am.
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A
Thomastown Boys v East End Utd, 3pm.
MONDAY
U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Freebooters Athletic v Callan Utd, 7.15pm.
