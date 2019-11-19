The Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the week

The following are the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Spa Utd v Thomastown Boys, 7.15pm.

THURSDAY

U-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Spa Utd v East End Utd, 7pm.

FRIDAY

U-16 Schoolgirls League

Freebooters v Stoneyford Utd, 7pm.

U-11 Schoolboys League

Evergreen x2 v Stoneyford Utd x2, 6.30pm.

SATURDAY

U-12 Schoolgirls Division 1 League

Stoneyford Utd 1 v Evergreen City

Evergreen Utd v Freebooters AFC

Thomastown Utd 1 v Bridge United, 12.30pm.

U-12 Schoolgirls Division 2 League

Thomastown Utd 2 v Spa Utd

Evergreen Athletic v Lions, 1pm.

U-16 Schoolgirls League

Piltown v Eastend Utd

Evergreen Utd v Bridge Utd, 11am.

Lions v Evergreen City, 2pm.

U-8 Schoolboys Development

Spa Utd x1 v Deen Celtic x2, 2pm.

U-9 Schoolboys Development

Freebooters x4 v Thomastown United x3

Freebooters x2 v Paulstown 06 FC x1

Freebooters x2 v Freshford Town x1

Lions AFC x3 v Evergreen x4, 10am.

Bridge United x4 v Deen Celtic x2, 12noon.

Bridge United x4 v Clover United x2, 12noon.

Evergreen x4 v Callan Utd x3, 12.15pm.

Spa Utd x2 v East End Utd x1, 12.30pm.

Highview Athletic x2 v Stoneyford x3, 1pm.

U-11 Schoolboys League Amber

Bridge Utd x2 v Highview Athletic x2, 10.30am.

Callan Utd x2 v Freebooters x2, 11am.

Lions x2 v Thomastown Utd x2, 11.30am.

Deen Celtic x2 v Freebooters x2, 1.15pm.

U-11 Schoolboys League Black

River Rangers x1 v Stoneyford United x1, 1pm.

Evergreen x1 v Freshford Town x1, 2.30pm.

Evergreen x1 v Clover Utd x1, 2.30pm.

Spa Utd AFC v Paulstown 06 FC, 3pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Fort Rangers FC, 10.30am.

Evergreen Athletic v Bridge Utd, 4.30pm.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Highview Athletic v Evergreen Boys, 11am.

Spa United AFC v Freebooters City, 11am.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Thomastown City v Stoneyford Utd Boys, 11am.

Evergreen City v Freebooters Boys, 11am.

Deen Celtic Boys v Paulstown 06 FC, 12noon.

U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Stoneyford Utd v Thomastown Athletic, 10.30am.

River Rangers v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Bridge Utd Athletic v Callan Utd, 11am.

Freebooters Athletic v Deen Celtic AFC, 3pm.

U-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1A

Paulstown 06 FC v Highview Athletic, 11am.

Thomastown Utd Boys v Evergreen Boys, 1pm.

Freebooters Boys v Bridge Utd Boys, 1pm.

Evergreen City v Fort Rangers AFC, 1pm.

U-12 SFAI Sketchers Cup SE Region

Glynn Barntown AFC v Thomastown Utd, 3pm.

U-13 SFAI Sketchers Cup SE Region

Stoneyford Utd v Peake Villa, 1pm.

SUNDAY

Junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Clover Utd v Evergreen FC A, 11am.

Freebooters B v Freebooters A, 11am.

Bridge Utd A v Highview Athletic A, 11am.

Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League

Fort Rangers v Stoneyford Utd, 11am.

Newpark A v Callan Utd, 11am.

Ormonde Villa v Evergreen B, 11am.

FAI Youths Inter League

Waterford v Kilkenny, 2pm.

Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League

Paulstown 06 FC v River Rangers, 11am.

Freshford Town A v Lions AFC, 11am.

Thomastown Utd B v Bridge Utd B, 2pm.

Junior Division 3 League

Brookville AFC v Newpark AFC B, 2pm.

Tullaroan v Evergreen 46, 2pm.

Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup

Thomastown Utd A v Deen Celtic A, 11am.

U-12 Schoolgirls Division 2 League

Stoneyford United 2 v Callan Utd, 10am.

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Thomastown Boys v East End Utd, 3pm.

MONDAY

U-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Freebooters Athletic v Callan Utd, 7.15pm.

