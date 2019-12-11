News from around the Kilkenny golf clubs

The annual Christmas mixed competition at Kilkenny golf club will be played on Sunday. Draw for partners will be at 6pm on Saturday.

The format will be a four person team event with a shotgun start at 11am. Two scores to count.

The competition is sponsored by James Walsh, Toyota dealers. Entry is €15, to include a hot plate.

Place names on the entry sheet in the foyer before 6pm on Saturday.

Players are reminded they should use their full handicaps for the mixed. Winter cuts do not apply.

DIARY DATE: Today (Wednesday) the ladies club annual meeting will be held (8pm).

On Thursday the gents club annual meeting will be held (7.30pm).

COURSE NEWS: Golfers have been reminded to bring a bag of sand mix with them when playing to repair pitch marks. They should also rake bunkers after use.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, gents 14 hole Scotch foursomes, 1 Michael Comerford (5/4) and Tommy Comerford (11/9) -9 34pts; 2 Anthony Cleere (4/3) and Eugene Deegan (11/9) –6 32pts (b7); 3 Luke Wall (8/6) and Tom Hickey (9/7) –7 32pts; 4 James Young (6/5) and Hugh FitzPatrick (8/6) –6 30 pts (b7).

Two's Club - 6th Sean Tyrell, Eugene Buckley, Michael Comerford, Thomas Comerford; 15th Hugh FitzPatrick, James Young, Liam Barrett, Eddie Power, Mick O’Flynn, Kevin Hennessey, Alan Brett, Liam O’Hara, Seamus O’Sullivan, Michael Crotty; 17th Liam Cody, Denis Brophy.

Each 'Two' receives €14.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, December 7 gents Crosscard, 1 John Marnell, Pat Morris, Eugene Buckley, Noel Skehan 70pts; 2 David McMahon, Denis Brophy, Seamus Rochford, Noel Maher 65pts; 3 Brian Cullen, Rob O'Shea, Ben McGarry, Matt Ruth 63pts (b6); 4 Pat Hickey, Michael McCarthy, Peter Dabinett, Jim Meredith 63 (b3); 5 Tom Sloyan, John Geoghegan, Proinnsias O'hAilín, Peter Ryan 63pts.

League table, round five, 1 Ben McGarry 87; 2 Denis Brophy 68; 3 Pat Hickey 65; 4 Pat Walsh, Philip O'Neill 64; 6 Brian Cullen 63; 7 Rob O'Shea 62; 8 Dermot Doyle 59; 9 PJ Martin 58; 10 Peter Dabinett 57.

The Christmas crosscard will be played on Saturday. Players are requested to sign in early.

Last sign-in is 12.40 for 1pm start.

SENIOR GENTS: December 5, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Jim Ryan, Martin Mullane, Shem Lawlor, Joe O'Driscoll 59; 2 Proinnsias O'hAilín, Kevin Donohue, Andy Hughes, Brendan Graham 55; 3 Willie Leahy, John Peters, Dermot Moloney, Paddy Hally 54; 4 John McCarron, Mick O'Flynn, Willie 'B' Murphy, Gerry Bowe 53 (b6); 5 Tom Gunning, Jerry O'Dwyer, Eugene Orr, Sean Breathnach 53 (b6); 6 Dave O'Mahony, Phillip O'Neill, Chris Kelly, Nicky Lawlor 53 (b6); 7 John Bracken, Pat Foley, Gabriel Maher (49+4) 53.

The next competition is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The Christmas outing and party list is on the seniors Notice Board on the way into the gents locker room from the car park.

The last outing of the year is on Thursday, December 19. It is a Champagne Scramble. It will be followed by the Christmas party.

LADIES CLUB: Results December 3, 13 hole singles, 1 Phyl Doyle (14) 25pts; 2 Mary Corcoran (28) 22pts (b6); 3 Bridie McGarry (9) 22pts.

Senior ladies, December 5, 1 Ann Gubbins, Frances, Eileen Byrne 30; 2 Catherine Keane, Breda Kavanagh, Elizabeth Tobin 30; 3 Catherine Barrett, Hilda Richardson, Fionuala Hennebry 29; 4 Mary Prendergast, Breda Comerford, Mary Shields 28; 4 Joan Cashin, Greta Nicholson, Mary Gorman 27.

The next competition is on Thursday and its the Christmas outing.

Check in is before 9am for immediate tee off.

BRIDGE: December 2, 11 Table Howell, 1 Catherine King and Bill Cuddihy; 2 Patricia O'Sullivan and Cecily Costello; 3 Ann Lee and Gene O'Brien; 4 Catherine Barrett and Mary Gorman; 5 Sheila Brennan and Joan Cashin.

The Christmas dinner and prize giving will be on Monday.

Participants are asked to gather at 7.30pm for sit-down at 8pm.

SNOOKER: There are still two first round matches in the Patrick Wall memorial singles tournament to be played. These were scheduled for completion last weekend.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.36 to 9.24am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Thursday, 8.36 to 8.52am members time, 9 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.40 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 8.36 to 9.24am members time, 10.12 to 11.08am visitors, 11.16am to 12.20pm Society, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Saturday, 8.36 to 9.24am members time, 9.32 to 9.48am ladies weekend 13 hole competition, 10.12 to10.52am, 11am to 1.24pm gents Saturday Crosscard, 1.32 to 1.48pm ladies Saturday crosscard; Sunday, 8.36am to 12.12pm Christmas mixed sponsored by James Walsh, Toyota Motors; Monday, 8.36 to 9.24am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time; Tuesday, 8.44 to 9.56am ladies 13 holes, 10.04 to 10.28am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.36 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies 13 holes, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, 8.36 and 9.24am members time, 9.32 to 10.04am visitors, 1 to 2.20pm members time.



CASTLECOMER

The Christmas party, cohosted by Lady Captain Jo Costigan and Captain Martin O’Neill was a great success in the clubhouse at Castlecomer on Saturday.

The very well attended party was enjoyed by all and lived up to the high standards set by both captains all year.

Following a punch reception in the entrance hall, guests proceeded to the dining room where festivities began. During the meal, the ladies and men’s matchplay singles, foursomes, fourball and mixed foursomes winners and golfers of the year received their presentations. Bouquets of flowers were presented to Martin’s wife Mary and Lady Captain Jo.

The captains and their vice-captains, Eileen Healy and Seán Scanlon, mixed wit and good humour in their addresses.

Following a fine meal served up by caterers Bia Blasta, the party was entertained by music from Seán Kenny.

LADIES: The Ladies annual meeting was held recently. Officers elected were Lady Captain Eileen Healy, Vice-Captain Patricia Brennan, handicap secretary Noreen Curry, competition secretary Patricia Doheny, treasurer Noreen Kinsella, PRO Ellen Phelan. Committee: Majella Deavy, Ann Doyle, Eileen Gunner.

Loretta Mansfield was the winner of the silver spoon. She also won the silver medal. Bessie Brophy won the bronze medal - she and Loretta will represent the club in Headford in 2020.

The ladies nine-hole qualifying competition will be played on Mondays in 2020.

With the first round of the nine-hole competition now finished, golfers have three weeks left to get their cards in for the second round. The closing date is December 29.

There will be a customer night in the clubhouse on December 23. Finger food will be served and the club raffle will take place, Remember to return your tickets.

SENIORS: Forty-six golfers turned out for the mixed 14-hole classic at Castlecomer on Wednesday.

The course was in superb condition after the week of dry weather, while scoring was top class.

Results: 1 Honoria Fogarty (10), Paddy Neary (17), Ger Comerford (24), 67pts; 2 Donie Walsh (16), Paudie Mulhall (23), Kathleen Ryan (24), 64pts; 3 John Mulcahy (11), Martin Connolly (21), Patricia Brennan (30), 62pts.

The Christmas dinner for the seniors was a great success. A full house was treated to a fabulous meal served up by Noreen Curry and her team of great helpers.

Murty Coonan was presented with the Men’s Golfer of the Year trophy for the third year in a row while Jean Ryan was presented with the Ladies Golfer of the Year trophy.

Captain Seán Scanlon welcomed everyone to the dinner and made presentations to Leo Conway, Johnny Hardy, Pat Morrissey and John Shore in recognition of their exceptional contributions to seniors’ golf. Lady Captain Jo Costigan and Captain Martin O’Neill spoke glowingly of the seniors’ significant contribution to the club at all levels including their great voluntary work in the clubhouse and on the course each Tuesday.

Following the meal, members retired to the bar, where Club President Jimmy Byrne and Captain Martin accompanied a raft of singers into the small hours of the morning.

WINTER: Results, winter 14-hole singles, December 8: 1 Tom Mooney (15), 34pts; 2 Gerry Mealy (14), 31pts (b6); gross Jason Brennan (3), 25pts; 3 John Phelan (11), 31pts (b7).

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 11, 13, 17 and 27. The jackpot is now €7,000.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors’ 14-hole classic. Saturday & Sunday: Winter 14-hole singles (round six), team league (round four).

GOWRAN PARK

The Winter Series continues at Gowran Park GC tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday at Gowran Park GC.

Open to members and non-members, the qualifier is held over 18 holes. Timesheet details are available from the office.

The final of the Winter Series will be held at the end of March, with the top three and equals to qualify each week.

MEMBERS: The club welcomes all new members who have joined over the last few weeks.

LADIES: Results, ladies nine-hole singles competition, December 4: 1 Ann Farrell (20), 20pts; 2 Gay Latchford (25), 19pts; 3 Eithne Byrne (25), 18pts.

There was quite the reversal in the Kathleen Whitehead League. Team C now leads Team B by one point.

Standings: 1 Team C, 427pts; 2 Team B, 426pts; 3 Team E, 399pts; 4 Team D, 393pts; 5 Team A, 370pts.

GOLDEN: Results, Golden Golfers 11-hole scramble, December 6: 1 Kieran Mahon (14), Pat Murphy (23), Matty Byrne (26), 35.7 nett (C/B); 2 Dan Stallard (8), Pat Roche (18), Seamus O’Brien (17), 35.7.

VOUCHERS: Green fee vouchers are available from the Golf Shop or by phoning 056-7726699.

MOUNT JULIET

Two festive hampers were played across the last two Sundays at Mount Juliet GC.

The competitions were over 16 holes and played as singles format. Despite having the poorer weather, Sunday’s competition produced the better scores. Paul Cashin and Paul Cottrell scored 37 points each, with Cashin emerging the winner by virtue of a better last eight. The winner scored 20 points for the first nine, finishing with a further 17 points over the next seven holes. In third place came Sean Brett with 35 points. The ladies section was won by Annette Hogan with 23 points.

Winner of the first hamper competition was Paul Madigan with 35 points. He had a shot to spare from his nearest rival Don Hannigan, who scored a birdie three on the long 13th. Third place went to John O’Dwyer while Lady Captain Freda Mullen won the ladies section.

WINTER: The Winter League continues this Sunday. Play is over 18 holes.

RESULTS: Results, festive hamper 16-hole singles competition, December 8: 1 Paul Cashin (13), 37pts; 2 Paul Cottrell (8), 37pts; 3 Sean Brett (6), 35pts; Ladies: Annette Hogan (26), 23pts.

Results, festive hamper 16-hole singles competition, December 1: 1 Paul Madigan (4), 35pts; 2 Don Hannigan (15), 34pts; 3 John O’Dwyer (7), 33pts. Ladies: Freda Mullen (21), 33pts.

BORRIS

Results, 16-hole three-person scramble, Borris GC, December 8: 1 John Somers (12), Alan Somers (8) & John Shiggens (14, Enniscorthy), 47.3; 2 Martin Bolger (7), Ruairi O hEochaidh (18) & Seamus Canning (18), 49.8; 3 Neil Loy (10, Gowran), Dave Conlon (16, Kilkenny) & Liam Conlon (22, Lucan), 50; 4 James Lillis (9), Colm Walsh (14) & Kieran Kelly (17), 50.3.

SINGLES: Results, weekly nine hole singles: 1 Pierce Healy (6), 18pts; 2 Pierce Brennan (12), 16pts.

