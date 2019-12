All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

FRIDAY

Masita PPS junior hurling final replay

Banagher: St Kieran’s College v Presentation College, Athenry (1pm)

SATURDAY

Permanent TSB under-19 hurling semi-final

Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Mullinavat (1pm)

Permanent TSB under-19 HL final

Coon: St Lachtain’s v St Martin’s (12.30pm)

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor A FC semi-final

Danesfort: Danesfort v Piltown (12noon)

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor C FC quarter-final

Clara: Clara v Blacks and Whites (2pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 C FC final replay

Thomastown: Bennettsbridge v Graignamanagh (2pm)

SUNDAY

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Under 21 C HC final

TBC: Carrickshock v Slieverue (12.30pm)

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling county final

TBC: Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks (12.30pm)

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor B FC semi-final

Gowran: Young Irelands v Carrickshock (2pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 A Football Championship semi-final

St John’s Park: Graigue Ballycallan v O’Loughlin Gaels (12 noon)

MONDAY

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Final

MW Hire Dunmore: Young Irelands v St Martin’s (7pm).

