Kilkenny GAA to monitor how all sub-committees are working

Kilkenny GAA are to introduced an internal review system to make sure committees and sub-committees are fit for purpose and are doing the work they were set up to do.

Last year the five main officers of the County Board reviewed many areas of activities.

“It was very beneficial, and actions were agreed and put in place,” County Board chairman, Jimmy Walsh, told delegates during his address to the annual Convention on Monday night.

At the second last Management Committee meeting it was suggested that they set fixed dates for the review meetings.

It was a simple idea and a very good idea, the chairman felt.

“We all like the flexibility in the event that something may crop up and everyone is a volunteer,” he added. “However, this year we will go with it and implement it across all of our committees and sub-committees and have a set meetings calendar passed at County Board.”

He said in recent times on the playing fields management teams have been strengthened to face the on field challenges; squads have been reviewed and the facilities upgraded.

“This is being replicated at every level in our clubs and also with players fitness, strength and conditioning levels,” Mr Walsh continued. “It is our aim at county level to raise every bar, to try to stay at the top and get in front.

“This will have to be the case whether it is an officer, volunteer, referee, steward, delegate or committee member. We need the best, most progressive and most active people available in every area.”

To start, the opinions on the role of club delegates to each board will be sought at the first meeting of the year.

In the case of the Management Committee and sub committees, each individual should take on a specified role or project that will spread the work and experience.

“It will all add value to our clubs and county, and will mean having every committee fully working by February,” Mr Walsh explained.

“To facilitate this, support will be given through whatever additional training courses are required, and also on Office 365 to every committee member that will be wearing a county jersey.”

It will be a good start, he said, and in the end might help get a staggered change of officers so that not too many positions are changing together in any one year.

