The club All-Irelands and Walsh Cup fixtures announced

Kilkenny will have three clubs contesting All-Ireland hurling finals in Croke Park on the weekend after next.

Junior championship runners-up, Conahy Shamrocks will get the action rolling on the Saturday when they face Russel Rovers (Cork) in the All-Ireland final at 4pm.

This match will be followed by the intermediate club final between Tullaroan (Kilkenny) and Fr O’Neill’s (Cork). The throw-in here will be at 6pm.

On the following day (Sunday), Shamrocks from Ballyhale will be chasing their eight All-Ireland club senior title when they face Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary). This game has a starting time of 2pm.

Extra time will be played in all games, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny, will open their hurling programme for 2020 when they play Wexford in the Walsh Cup semi-final in John Locke Park on Sunday (2pm).

In the event of a draw at the end of normal time, a penalty competition for goals only will decide the winners.

