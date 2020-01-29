Kilkenny Community Radio honoured by Camogie Association

Kilkenny Community Radio Kilkenny City features among the winners in the Camogie Association media awards and Mick Dunne memorial award winners for 2019 just announced.

The 2019 Mick Dunne memorial awards’ recipients are - Local Media: Community Radio Kilkenny City; Match Programme: Leinster Camogie Board; PRO of the Yea: Mary O'Leary, Monaleen Camogie Club

The awards will be presented on Saturday, February 15 in Croke Park in conjunction with the Camogie Association Volunteer of the Year Awards.

This is the fourteenth year of the awards which honour the contributions of local and national press and volunteers in the promotion and development of camogie.

