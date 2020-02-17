The Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:

Allianz National Hurling League, Round 3

Wexford 1-16, Kilkenny 1-14

JJ Kavanagha nd sons IFL, Group  A

Lisdowney 2-10, Erin’s Own 2-4

Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling final

Dicksboro 2-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-12

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A

Dicksboro 9-13, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-0

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group C

Tullogher Rosbercon 1-8, Rower Inistioge 0-1

