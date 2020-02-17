The Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:
Allianz National Hurling League, Round 3
Wexford 1-16, Kilkenny 1-14
JJ Kavanagha nd sons IFL, Group A
Lisdowney 2-10, Erin’s Own 2-4
Permanent TSB under-19 Hurling final
Dicksboro 2-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-12
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group A
Dicksboro 9-13, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-0
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group C
Tullogher Rosbercon 1-8, Rower Inistioge 0-1
