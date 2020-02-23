Soccer: Six of the best as Kilkenny beat Limerick Desmond to make Oscar Traynor semi-finals
Kilkenny & DL 6, Limerick Desmond 1
David Grincell and Sean Barcoe celebrate a Kilkenny goal
The quest for the Oscar Traynor Trophy grew stronger for the Kilkenny & District League as they confidently booked their place in the semi-finals.
Beaten finalists in the last two seasons, the Cats moved into the final four with a big win over Limerick’s Desmond League at the Kells Road.
The result was anything but a stroll; the visitors bossed possession in the early stages and put Kilkenny under pressure. However, a clever finish from David Grincell saw Kilkenny turn the game their way midway through the first half.
They built on that lead, going two up when Sean Barcoe seized on a short Limerick kick out to head home. A second for Barcoe, right on the stroke of half-time, gave the Cats a 3-0 lead at the break.
