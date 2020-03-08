Toss of coin will decide home venue for Kilkenny or Waterford

Kilkenny will be involved in a toss for venue for Sunday’s Allianz National Hurling League quarter-final against near neighbours, Waterford.

The Cats and the Suirsiders were thrown together following the five preliminary round games. As both have played two home matches to date in the League they must toss for the right to host the last eight match.

Whether the game will be played at UPMC Nowlan Park or Walsh Park will be decided by the toss of a coin in the morning.

If All-Ireland champions, Tipperary had beaten Galway today, that would have given Kilkenny a home tie against the MacCarthy Cup holders. Also, if Waterford had beaten Limerick last night, the next match would have been in the ’Park.

There will also be a draw for venue for the second quarter-final, which involves Wexford and Galway.

Limerick and Clare are through to the semi-finals.

