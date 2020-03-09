The Long Mile claims the Shamrock Chase at National Hunt finale at Gowran Park

On the national hunt finale at Gowran Park on Saturday, father and son duo Philip and Luke Dempsey combined to claim the feature race of the day The Holden Plant Rentals Shamrock Chase with The Long Mile.

The JP McManus owned 6 year old has taken a fondness to Gowran Park having won at the Kilkenny track on his last outing in February. Speaking to reporters after the race trainer Philip said “That was great, I'm delighted. He just does enough and that was a step up today. He's a way better chaser than a hurdler anyway. He'll have no bother going up in trip and should get distance anyway.

Winning connections of Discordantly

Willie Mullins looks to have a special horse in the form of Energumene who was a very impressive winner of the six year old maiden hurdle sponsored by MansionBet in the hands of Paul Townend who was chalking up his 100th winner of the season. Speaking after the race to IrishRacing.com Willie Mullins said “He showed that he was able to put quick ones in when he was going slower and then when he quickened up he jumped really well. We'll hopefully get another two runs into him between now and Punchestown where he'll go for the novice hurdle. He could easily go out in trip. He's a horse, I hope, for novice chasing next year”

Energumene for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins

In the Irish Machinery Auctions Beginners Chase Robbie Power on Discordantly had 6.5 lengths in hand over Montagne D’argent. The Jessica Harrington trained 6 year old justified his 4/6 favourtism and speaking afterwards she said “That should do his confidence good and we'll try and find a little winners of one now and then hopefully end up in Punchestown”

In the final race of the day, The Docs Bumper in honour of the late Dr Brendan Doyle, Patrick Mullins had a comfortable ride on the impressive Bob Olinger for Henry de Bromhead who had 10 lengths to spare over 9/10 favourite Coqolino.

