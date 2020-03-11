Kilkenny ready to go in League if................

It was all systems go with Kilkenny GAA. However, whether or not their scheduled games programme would go ahead could be determined by others.

For the County Board it was business as usual at the monthly meeting on Monday night, even if delegates were met by new hand sanitisers on the way into the room.

Plans were set in motion to cater for the near 10,000 crowd that would be expected to attend Sunday’s National Hurling League quarter-final between Kilkenny and Waterford in UPMC Nowlan Park (2pm).

“That depends,” was more or less the message from chairman, Jimmy Walsh, on the big game.

He was fully aware that circumstances could change with the ever evolving Coronavirus alerts being constantly updated.

“We will be guided by the HSE and Government and what they decide,” he told the ’People as the picture changed between Monday night and late Tuesday.

“We appreciate we have a responsibility towards people who attend our games and to the community at large, so if we are told to alter our plans we will.”

Croke Park was in regular contact with counties in the evolving situation, and Kilkenny were expecting the latest update as we went to press.

In terms of team news, Kilkenny should have their strongest side available to date in the League.

Available

Shamrocks Ballyhale contingent, TJ Reid, Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly, the captain for 2002, who were all rested following their club All-Ireland success, will be available for selection.

Manager Brian Cody and his backroom team have shed six players from the squad as the county drive towards the business end of the season.

Well-informed sources suggested the players who departed from the panel were James Maher, Evan Shefflin, David Blanchfield, Aidan Nolan, Shane Walsh and Paul Holden.

The counties last met in the Allianz League two years ago when Kilkenny won a Division 1A game by 1-20 to 1-12.

Waterford are bidding to reach the semi-final for a second successive year. Kilkenny were last there in 2018.

