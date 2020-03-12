GAA and Kilkenny to shut down all games

The GAA is expected to announce a shut down of all activities, club and inter-county, within the next hour or so.

The move follows the announcement of details of the updated Emergency Plan to deal with the Coronavirus outlined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning.

The GAA will, apparently, shut down all club and inter-county activities until March 29. No club or inter-county games, or training, will be allowed.

There will be a complete shutdown, the ’People believes. The ban will come into effect from midnight.

The first big fixture affected in this county is the National Hurling League quarter-final between Kilkenny and Waterford, which was fixed for UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday. The entire GAA programme for the weekend will be scrapped.

