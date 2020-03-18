Callan golf club in Kilkenny update virus protocol for members

Callan golf club have updated their protocol on the Coronavirus for members and guests when they are at the course and in the clubhouse.

The update was agreed after management had time to assess the previous protocols and their effectiveness in safeguarding people.

Club management put together the guidelines below which must be adhered to by everyone. The message might be of interest to members of other golf clubs.

1 When entering the clubhouse, the first thing for people to do is wash their hands. They should also wash their hands before leaving the clubhouse.

2 During competition days all monies will be taken in the shop. The club recommended that this be by Credit Card or Debit card. Understanding that not everyone can pay in this manner, and to help those people, the Callan club will provide an envelope for people to put their competition money in, which they can then place in a box in the shop.

3 Logging into all competitions will be done in the shop by whoever is on duty on the day. The idea is to have as few people as possible touching devices in the clubhouse.

4 After competitions the entering of scores will also be done in the shop. Players should bring back their card and call the scores out to the person on duty and then place the card in the score-box. This may change as the situation is assessed.

5 While on the course the club believes one person in a group should take the scorecards (no one else to touch them) and do the scoring and also sign all the cards. Again, this is to mitigate the risk of cross infection.

This may not be strictly in line with GUI or R&A rules of Golf, but the club believes safety is more important.

6 It has been decided that the flagpole be left in from now on, until the Covid-19 outbreak has been sorted. Also, when retrieving the ball after putting, members should use their gloved hand with the glove on to retrieve the ball.

7 For anyone using the toilets on the course, they should wash their hands when entering the toilet and also before leaving it. If they notice the soap or hand towels have run out in any of the toilets they should text, phone in or e-mail that information to the clubhouse (056-7725136).

8 First and foremost the club asked everyone that while at the club they keep the recommended (2 meters) distance from each other.

9 Any member who has returned from abroad recently should not attend the club until 14 days after returning.

10 The Lotto Committee have decided to suspend the weekly Lotto draw for the safety of the hard-working volunteer sellers.

The club added that while these measures may seem a little extreme, and under normal circumstances they probably would be, it was pointed out these are not normal times.

“Please adhere to these few basic actions and it will hopefully make us all a little safer and mean we can continue a semblance of normality and have some enjoyment in this worrying time,” the statement added.

