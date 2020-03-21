Kilkenny golf club closes clubhouse until the end of March

Following consultation with the officers of Kilkenny golf club, it has been decided that the clubhouse bar and catering facilities will remain closed until Sunday, March 29 at least.

The hugely popular St Patrick’s Day singles was cancelled and all reservations have been cleared.

All competitive golf up to Friday (20th), including today’s (Wednesday) ladies competition, Thursday’s ladies and gents senior outings, have been cancelled.

A decision on the weekend club fourball qualifier will be taken and notified to the members by Thursday.

Casual golf is permitted during this closure of competitive golf. However, it must be booked on the BRS with intervals of 20 minutes between lines.

Casual golf will go live for online booking each evening at 5.30pm for the following day.

Only members who have booked a line on this sheet should turn up for golf. The club has encourage members not to congregate around the clubhouse before or after golf.

The ladies and gents locker rooms and toilet facilities will remain open.

The action is being taken in the best interest of members and their families.

All inter-club matches have been cancelled until Sunday, March 29 at earliest.

The mixed match fixed for Sunday, Kilkenny versus Enniscorthy, has been postponed.

Other cancellations and postponements - Monday night Bridge session suspended for next two weeks; all yoga sessions suspended for two weeks; Tom Brett slideshow scheduled for March 27 deferred.

The senior men’s and ladies competitions on Thursday, March 19 and 26 have been cancelled.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Paddy Raggett Homes four person team event, 1 Nicholas Walsh, Stephen Dawson, Tommy Buckley, Ger Wall 94pts; 2 Brian Cullen, Joe Tierney, D. Guilfoyle, S. Berne 93pts; 3 David Walsh, Brian Dargan, Bryan Rogers, James Meehan 91pts; 4 Pat Butler (snr), Pat Butler (jnr), J. Farrell, P. O’Keeffe, Castlecomer.

Two's Club - 5th A. Dunne; 6th Pat Smee, Paul Colfer, J. Fitzpatrick, B. Orr, J Rowe, N. Kelly, M.Brennan, Philip Cross, D. McNamara, S Farrelly; 10th Pat Butler, J. Farrell (Castlecomer), J. Casey, J. Hogan, S. Barrett; 15th Brian Dargan, F. Gray, M. Keogh, N. Farragher, P. Green; 17th Jim White, Paul O’Hara, Luke Kelly, Aidan McDonald, O. Dunphy, Dean Smithwick.

Each 'Two' receives €18.35 credit in the Pro Shop.

Senior gents, March 12, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Tom Gunning, Eddie Guilfoyle, Richie Phelan, Seamus O'Sullivan 64; 2 Liam Cody, Richard Butler, Tom Keating, Roger Ryan 58; 3 Tommy Walton, Kevin Donohue, Richie McEvoy, Dick Cogan 55; 4 Pat Collins, Murt Farragher, Nicky Lawlor, Tom Reade 53; 5 Brian Keane, Dermot Moloney, Eugene Orr, Jack Nolan 52; 6 Pat Foley, Reay Brandon, Maurice Ryan, Eamonn Everard 47; 7 Billy Burke, John Peters, Tony Joyce, Joe O'Driscoll 46.

The seniors society has decided to suspend the weekly outings for the next two weeks. There will be a review of the situation in 10 days’ time.

April Diary - Thursday, April 9, Golfer of the Year, Round 1., Eamonn Molloy Cup; Thursday, April 30, senior ladies and gents mixed competition.

PRO SHOP: The Pro Shop at the club remains open.

LADIES: Ladies may play two competitions together but only one can be a qualifier. For example, they can play a Tuesday competition and a club match at the same time.

However, they cannot play the 18 hole and 9 hole Tuesday competition together.

Due to the inclement weather, the date for the Round Robin matches has been extended to March 31. Should there be any change, members will be notified.

RESULTS: Wednesday, March 11, ladies 18 hole Stableford, 1 Eleanor Moore (26) 36pts; 2 Ann Widger (22) 34pts; gross, Eileen Rose Power (2) 27pts.

Nine hole Stableford, 1 Margaret Kiely (17) 13pts.

Senior ladies, March 12, 1 Mary Prendergast, Kitty Nolan, Mary O’Connell 33; 2 Jane Duggan, Margaret Harmer, Hilda Richardson 29; 3 Edith Ogilvie, Ann Gubbins, Teresa Brandon 26.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: The junior Captains’ drive-in scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been postponed due to the Covid 19 restrictions. It will be rescheduled later.

BRIDGE: Monday, March 9, nine Table Howell, 1 Bill Cuddihy and Christy Power; 2 Brendan McIntyre and Marcella O’Regan; 3 Mags Cuddihy and Trevor Ogilvie; 4 Toni Hayes and Terry Harmer, Mags Duggan and Ella Dunphy.

The Monday Bridge sessions have been postponed until further notice

FIXTURES: All competitive golf has been cancelled and only pre-booked casual golf may be played.

MOUNT JULIET

Mount Juliet hosted a members’ 18-hole Shamrock singles competition on Sunday, and there was a fine entry of nearly 100.

The winner with a good 41 points was Simon Hall, with nines of 22 and 19 points. The runner-up was Liam Thompson with 40 points, scoring 20 points on each of the nine holes.

Vincent O’Hara was third with 38 points.

The ladies section was won by Kathleen Brett with 29 points. The junior prize went to Alex Fennelly with a great score of 44 points.

DRAWS: Some draws for the various inter-club competitions have been made. In the Fred Daly Trophy, Mount Juliet drew neighbours Kilkenny in the first round.

In the first round of the Barton Cup the club has been drawn against Gowran Park, who are also the opponents in the Leinster fourball competition.

In the JB Carr Trophy, run by Woodenbridge GC, Mount Juliet meet Callan in the first round while St Helen’s Bay will provide the opposition in the Edenderry run Duggan Cup.

With the new Government restrictions in place, these competitions have been put on hold for the present.

LEAGUE: The final round of the Winter League was won by veteran, Frank Smyth, with a fine score of 41 points.

Frank pipped Patrick Khan on a countback, winning with a better back nine holes. Third, a shot behind, came Vincent O’Hara.

Paula Bradbury won the ladies section.

This was the last round of the League. The overall winner in the men’s section was Jamie Tennyson, who held off the challenge of Simon Hall.

The impressive winner of the ladies section was Margaret O’Dwyer, who was well clear of the runner-up Freda Mullen.

RESULTS: Results, Shamrock 18-holes singles, March 15: 1 Simon Hall (18), 41pts; 2 Liam Thompson (11), 40pts; 3 Vincent O’Hara (9), 38pts points.

Junior: Alex Fennelly (20), 44pts. Ladies: Kathleen Brett (24), 29pts.

Results, Winter League 18-hole singles, March 8: 1 Frank Smyth (19), 41pts; 2 Patrick Khan (10), 41pts; 3 Vincent O’Hara (8), 40pts. Ladies: Paula Bradbury (20), 27pts.

CASTLECOMER

Owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 the ILGU and GUI have issued guidelines for clubs. The restrictions do not prevent club competitions or casual rounds of golf.

Golf is considered low risk. But people need to be mindful of how the virus is spread and be socially aware.

The bar at Castlecomer GC is closed. People have been asked to try to arrive ready to play and avoid going into the clubhouse.

All golfers are asked to wash their hands and to use the hand sanitisers. These measures will help ensure the game of golf is kept safe.

LADIES: Results, ladies high and low eight-hole competition: 1 Margaret Furlong and Patricia Brennan, 14pts; 2 Patricia Doheny and Clodagh O’Reilly, 13pts.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.