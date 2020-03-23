Kilkenny City GAA clubs team up with Alone

The three GAA clubs in Kilkenny City are to team up with Alone to help their community areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally the clubs, O’Loughlin Gaels, James Stephens and Dicksboro, had planned to launch their own ‘help project’ during the current crisis.

However, following a joint meeting it was decided that a group effort under the umbrella of Alone would better serve the needs of the community in the city.

The new approach was agreed after representatives of the clubs met with Philip O’Reilly, Alone Project Officer in Kilkenny and representatives of the Community Garda division.

The volunteers involved from the clubs will all have Garda vetting by the time the united project swings into action over the next few days.

According to Philip O’Reilly, the most pressing requests to date have been for food deliveries, medication from pharmacies and solid fuel.

“Alone is delighted to be working with O’Loughlin Gaels, James Stephens and Dicksboro in reaching out to older people at this challenging time,” he added.

Protocols will be put in place to help give guidance to the club volunteers, and they will be given information updates daily about procedures and the latest HSE guidelines.

Alone provides housing with support to hundreds of older people every week who are homeless, socially isolated, living in deprivation or in crisis.

The Alone Support line is currently operating seven days a week in the Alone offices at Olympic House on Pleasant’s Street, Dublin.

The Support line has received nearly 3,000 calls since it was set up from older people, their friends and families.

GAA clubs in rural areas are also involved in similar initiatives, but they are working on an individual basis within their parish areas.

