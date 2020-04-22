Want to step into the boots of Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin? Read on!
KIlkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin will raffle his boots and jersey for charity
Ever wanted to step into the boots of Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin? Now's your chance!
The record All-Ireland winner is doing his bit for charity and has put a signed pair of boots and jersey up up for grabs in an online raffle.
Shefflin, who won 10 senior All-Irelands and 11 All-Stars in a glittering career with the Cats, has donated what are sure to be coveted items for any hurling fan to raise money for the #DoItForDan fundraiser.
"I'm donating a signed special edition Kilkenny jersey, with the year of my All Ireland wins printed on it, as well as a signed pair of Puma King boots to raise money for Dan Donoher," said Shefflin.
"All donations are much appreciated for a great cause like this."
The GAA community is getting behind the #DoItForDan fundaiser, which is raising money for baby Dan Donoher, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis. Life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months.
A drug, only available in the USA, can help save his life. The cost of the treatment is $2.1 million. Dan has just turned 1 and the window for treatment is now just 12 months.
To play your part in Shefflin's #DoItForDan fundraiser, and possibly win his boots, click on https://www.gofundme.com/f/4cssjb-do-it-for-dan - a winner will be picked at random next week.
