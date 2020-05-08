Dedicated Kilkenny Handball Board is vital to sporting success

Anyone involved in the GAA knows the role of the local and national committees in the smooth running of the organisation.

Often these committees and their delegates are the question of many decisions made in the name of the organisation. As is often the case within the GAA, the number of people willing to allow their name go forward at the annual general meeting is often quite small compared to the total number of people within a club or county.

As a fully fledged member of the GAA family, the Handball Association adopts the structures as outlined within the GAA constitution. Each county has its own board, the provinces are governed by their councils (made up of delegates from each county), and the Ard Chomhairle is made up of representatives from the councils along with the President of the Association. In real terms the members of the association are given every opportunity to exercise their views regards decisions made within the organisation.

In Kilkenny the handball board has been very lucky over the years with regards the availability of club delegates ready and willing to offer their services to ensure the smooth running of the game. These dedicated individuals have been drawn from all clubs within the county and have in, no small way, contributed to the success of the handballers through the years.

Down through the years every club within the county has contributed delegates to the various committees from management, juvenile selection, coaching to disciplinary. Each of those people have given their time with one common goal for all involved – the betterment of Kilkenny handball.

There are many people who are synonymous with Kilkenny handball and have held a number of officer positions within the board over the years. They include Liam Mahon (Goresbridge), Joe Anthony (Mullinavat), Billy Love and Ned Lawlor(Clogh), Michael O’Shea (Windgap), Betty Funchion, Bridget Burke and Jim Dalton (Kells), Martin Lalor (Talbots Inch), Gerry Murphy (Kilfane) and the longest serving delegate, Seamus Reade (Talbots Inch) who can trace his time attending board meetings back to the mid-Sixties.

The county has also supplied two Irish Handball Presidents: Tommy O’Brien (Talbots Inch), and Con Moore (O’Loughlin’s), who has also served as World Handball Council President.

Along with the club delegates who make up the County Board board, Kilkenny also have very dedicated volunteers who, each year, make a valuable contribution to ensure our players, particularly juveniles, are well prepared to contest county and provincial championships.