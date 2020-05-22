Agony for Kilkenny runners as JJ Reddy Run is cancelled for 2020

There will be no JJ Reddy Run in 2020.

Organisers announced the tough decision to call off this year's event on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which offers 5k, 10k and half-marathon options to runners, has been hugely popular. It scooped the prize for best 10km in Ireland in the 2017 Running In Ireland awards.

It is the second event in Danesfort to be called off, following on from The Mile Marker, and is the latest in a series of Kilkenny sporting cancellations after both the Tour de Kilkenny and Immedis Kilkenny Triathlon were called off for 2020.

In a statement posted online, the Race Committee announced their decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of public, participants and team of volunteers.

"The JJ Reddy Danesfort Run Committee regret to announce the cancellation of our 2020 event," they said. "We have not taken this decision lightly but we do so in the interest of public health and the safety and wellbeing of our participants and volunteers.

"We also mindful of our sponsors, supporters and partners who have generously supported our event over the last eight years. We wish them every success as they rebuild and adapt their business over the coming weeks and months.

"All those registered will receive a refund in due course. We look forward to welcoming you all back to Danesfort in September 2021."