GAA Legends virtual tours of Croke Park

Tipperary star Eoin Kelly and Kerry hero Dara Ó Cinnéide will be amongst the greats giving the public a unique insight into their hurling and football careers when they take part in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Virtual Tour Series.

Over the summer months they will be joined by a host of other Gaelic Games legends who will be reliving some of their proudest sporting moments in conversation with the team at the GAA Museum.

With the GAA Museum remaining closed until June 29th and restrictions on gatherings still in place, the hugely popular Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series is going online and will continue to give fans a fascinating insight into these

players’ careers and ongoing relationships with Gaelic Games.

Similar to the traditional tours, the players will be interviewed by a GAA Museum tour guide about their career, giving people a tour through their earliest memories of playing Gaelic Games, lining out for club and county, their heroes and their Croke Park memories, with the public able to watch online.

As well as Kelly and Ó Cinnéide, GAA legends including Terence McNaughton (Antrim), Jamesie O’Connor (Clare), Steven McDonnell (Armagh), Joe Connolly (Galway), Rena Buckley (Cork) and Stefan White (Louth) will reflect on their lives lived immersed in Gaelic Games.

The virtual tour series begins on Wednesday, June 17 with Jamesie O’Connor with a new tour being released each Wednesday

thereafter.

Each of these special tours will offer GAA fans an unforgettable opportunity to get an exclusive glimpse into the making of a legend.

GAA Legends Virtual Tours at Croke Park are as follows:

 Wednesday 17th June Jamesie O’Connor (Clare)

 Wednesday 24th June Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

 Wednesday 1st July Terence McNaughton (Antrim)

 Wednesday 8th July Dara Ó Cinnéide (Kerry)

 Wednesday 15th July Eoin Kelly (Tipperary)

 Wednesday 22nd July Stefan White (Louth)

 Wednesday 29th July Joe Connolly (Galway)

 Wednesday 5th August Rena Buckley (Cork)

The Bord Gáis Energy Legends Virtual Tour series can be viewed on Bord Gáis Energy’s Rewards Club webpage bordgaisenergy.ie/my-rewards and the official GAA website gaa.ie and on crokepark.ie/legends