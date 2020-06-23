Kilkenny City Harriers to take runners around the Castle Walls!

Their man event may have been cancelled for 2020, but there's no stopping the Kilkenny City Harriers!

Hundreds of people were disappointed when the city's athletics club was forced to call off their Streets of Kilkenny 5K event this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Harriers are back with a new event. The club have announced details of a new run - The Castle Walls 5km - which will be held in August. The run will take people on a trip around the walls of Kilkenny Castle, finishing at The Parade.

The evening run - it will be held at 7pm on Friday, August 14 - will also see the club show their charitable side. All profits from this event will go towards the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Organised in association with popupraces, the 5km event is limited to 300 people. All finishers will receive a custom-made technical t-shirt and bespoke medal while raising much needed funds for a worthy cause.

All social distancing rules and sanitising guidelines in place at the time will be adhered to.

To enter the race click here