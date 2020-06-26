Come on, Kilkenny - take part in BeActive Day!

Kilkenny has been challenged to get up and get moving this Sunday.

Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership (KRSP) is one of 29 local sports partnerships in the country who are coming together to celebrate BeActive Day, a day of physical activity and sport - and they want everyone to join in and be active.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic the KRSP has been working hard to ensure the people of Kilkenny remain physically active.

The KRSP has used online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means to ensure that everyone in their community has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.

International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day. National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily physical activity.

“The last few months have been very difficult for people but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and wellbeing through taking part in regular sport and physical activity,” said Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy.

“Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see. As we begin to come out of the restrictions, I think it is more important than ever that we continue to exercise and be physically active every day. I’m looking forward to National BeActive Day and challenge everyone to get active, pick a new activity or sport and enjoy it.”

“National BeActive Day is an opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active,” added Nicola Keeshan, Sports Co-ordinator, KRSP. “You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting in to teams.

“No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let’s make Kilkenny the most active county this weekend!”

The Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give people inspiration. All are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels. With suggestions to make the games harder or easier, there is a game for everyone. People can print out the games or display them on your phone and be active.

The KRSP are also running a competition for the most creative National BeActive Day activity in the county. People can enter by sharing a photograph or video on the KRSP Facebook page or tagging @SportIreland on Twitter with the hashtag #NationalBeActiveDay.

People can also email their photo or video to info@krsp.ie to be in with a chance of winning a prize.