Draw for Leinster and Munster hurling championships to take place on Friday

The draws for the Munster and Leinster Senior Hurling Championships will take place live on RTÉ's Six One news on Friday. The national broadcaster has confirmed the draws, which have been Round Robins in recent seasons, will feature on the programme, following a GAA announcement on the new look, post-Covid-19, championships.

According to RTE - "Munster is expected to revert back to the format last used in 2017 with an open draw to include one quarter-final, two semi-finals and a final with a backdoor for teams beaten along the way. In Leinster, Wexford, the current champions, and Kilkenny, beaten finalists last year, will receive byes to the semi-final but can face each other at that stage. The other teams, Dubin, Galway and Laois, will go in the hat to determine which two will meet in a quarter-final."

The GAA will reveal full details of the various football and hurling championships tomorrow, which will be rubber-stamped this evening at a meeting in Croke Park. It is expected that there will be no backdoor system in the football competitions.

The draw can be watched on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now.