GAA confirm inter-county formats - but club All-Ireland championships are scrapped

The GAA has confirmed arrangements for its inter-county competitions after the recommendations of CCCC were endorsed by An Coiste Bainistíochta.

Competition regulations dealing with venues, promotion/relegation and dates for games have yet to be finalised and will be finalised by the CCCC in the coming weeks.

The draws for the Ring and Rackard Cup will follow this release in due course.

Hurling

The senior hurling championship will revert to a straight knockout provincial championship but will have All-Ireland quarter-finals.

A new draw will be made for Leinster and Munster SH Championships (Draws to be made Friday evening)

McDonagh Cup to stay round-robin; winner promoted to MacCarthy Championship for 2021

No entry to 2020 All Ireland Hurling Championship for McDonagh Finalists. Issue of what happens for 2021 MacCarthy Championship should Kerry win the McDonagh Cup will be dealt with in final competition regulations. Both the Ring and Rackard competitions will be straight knock-out. The beaten quarter finalists will enter relegation semis. The Meagher Cup will retain its existing format.

Participation of the overseas units from England in Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups will have to be on the basis of all games being in Ireland (Football and Hurling); it is also based on no travel restrictions in place between Ireland and Britain. If it is not possible for overseas units to participate, alternative structures will be confirmed for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Competitions and in particular in relation to Promotion, Relegation and the impact on the Leinster Council’s Hurling Championship motion passed at Congress 2020.

Games in provincial championships will be week on week in many cases. Games will also finish on the day, with extra-time and penalties used if required in all inter-county knock out games including the All-Ireland finals at all levels.

Finishing regulations for all inter-county competitions in 2020 will be two 10 minute periods of extra time with games, if still level, going straight to penalties.

Football

Football Championship to revert to provincial knockout. New York will not be involved. London will be involved pending travel restrictions.

There will be no qualifiers in 2020.

The Tailteann Cup has been postponed until 2021.

Football and Hurling Leagues

Rounds six and seven of Allianz Football Leagues to be completed. The top team in each Division is League winner for that Division. Football league finals will not be played.

Finals in Division Two and Three hurling only to be completed. The Division One Hurling League quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will not be played. Limerick are declared Division 1A and Clare Division 1B Champions for 2020.

Under-20 Football and Hurling

The Under-20 Hurling Championship will be played concurrently with Senior Hurling Championships. There will be no All-Ireland semi-finals - the provincial champions will meet in the All-Ireland final.

The CCCC are recommending to management for approval the rule that a player who plays (as a starter or sub) in the senior hurling championship (MacCarthy Cup) becomes ineligible for Under-20 until his senior team has exited the Championship.

Club Championships

Shamrocks will not get the chance to go for three club All-Irelands in a row after the GAA declared that the 2020/2021 provincial and All-Ireland club championships will not take place.

Minor Hurling and Football Championships

Straight knock out – All Ireland series will not be played alongside Senior All-Ireland series.

No All-Ireland quarter-finals in minor hurling or football.

There will be one All-Ireland semi-final in hurling. The draw has been made in advance - Galway will play the Munster Champions.

2020 Second Level Schools

CCCC recommends that Competitions should be completed to Provincial Final stage only. No All Ireland Series at any level.

Knock-out Hurling Championships Leinster & Munster

Format: 1 x Provincial Quarter Final, 2 x Semi Finals, Provincial Finals (Draw specifics to be confirmed by the Provinces)

Qualifiers:

RD1 DRAW

6 teams that do not make the provincial finals placed in a draw

First 4 teams drawn meet in Rd1; These to include BOTH defeated Provincial Quarter finalists.

Bowl 1 – Leinster Teams – Bowl 2 Munster Teams

2 Leinster drawn to play 2 Munster; (1 Leinster & 1 Munster receive bye to Rd2)

RD2 DRAW

2 Bye Teams plus 2 Rd 1 winners in a bowl

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Bowl 1 – Beaten Provincial Finalists; Bowl 2 – Rd 2 Winners

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – Subject to beaten provincial finalists not meeting the Provincial Champions from their province; and also subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

All-Ireland Semi-Finals and All-Ireland Final

New Ring & Rackard Format

The Draw for four quarter finals took place today in Croke Park and is as follows;

Christy Ring Draw

An Dún V Londain

Uibh Fháilí V Cill Dara

Roscomáin V Cill Mhantáin

Doire V Sligeach

Nicky Rackard Draw

Ard Mhaca V Liatroim

Warkshire V Tír Eoghain

Dún nan Gall V An Longfort

Muineacháin V Maigh Eo



4 winners to semis and 2 teams on to final (Ring: both finalists promoted; Rackard: only winner promoted)

4 losers to Relegation semis in both

Ring Cup: Relegation final with loser relegated to Rackard

Rackard Cup: Relegation Semi Final losers are both relegated to Meagher in 2021; Relegation Final losers are also in Meagher in 2021; Relegation final winners to stay in Rackard.

Meagher winners are promoted to Rackard Cup for 2021.

If it is not possible for overseas units to participate, the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Competition structures will be reviewed and C.C.C.C will be seeking a temporary deferral of the Leinster Council’s Hurling Championship motion passed at Congress 2020

Participation will be on the basis that all games are in Ireland.



Knock-out Football Championship

Munster, Connacht, Ulster & Leinster Championships (draws already made)

Prelim Rounds

USFC - Monaghan v Cavan

LSFC - Carlow v Offaly, Wexford v Wicklow, Louth v Longford

Quarter Finals

USFC - Donegal v Tyrone, Derry v Armagh, Mon/Cav v Antrim, Fermanagh v Down

LSFC - Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, Wex/Wick v Meath, Louth/Longford v Laois, Westmeath v Dublin

CSFC - London v Roscommon, Leitrim v Mayo

MSFC – Waterford v Limerick, Clare v Tipperary

Semi Finals

USFC - Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh – Mon/Cav/Antrim v Fermanagh/Down

LSFC - Leinster- Draw to be made

CSFC - Leitrim/Mayo v London/Roscommon; Galway v Sligo

MSFC – Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipp and Cork v Kerry

Munster, Connacht, Ulster and Leinster Finals

All Ireland Semi Finals and Final