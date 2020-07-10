Kilkenny City Harriers announce route for Castle Walls 5k run

Kilkenny City Harriers have announced route details for their Castle Walls 5k.

The run, which will raise funds for Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team, comes to the city at 7pm on August 14.

Organised in pods of 10 - upon signing up people are asked to predict their finishing time, a system which will be used to spread out the field and improve social distancing - runners will assemble in the Castle Park for a race briefing before taking to the start line.

Starting at Parkrun start point they will follow the Parkrun route around to Switzer’s Gate (1.8km), then turn left and run down by Castle Walls, follow on until bottom of quarry hill and turn left down onto river (2.7km).

Following the path up along the river to Kitty’s Cabin (4.3km) the field will turn left and go up Rose Inn Street. After that it’s left up the Parade, along Castle Road, to the finish along the Castle Walls.

“There has been a great response to the run so far,” said Harriers PRO Nicholas Dunphy. “Within a week we'd sold half of the 300 spots, which shows people are mad to get back running.”

The Harriers will deliberately start and finish the race in wide open spaces to ensure people follow social distancing guidelines. Running pods will also set off a minute apart from the start line to reduce crowding.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all our participants and to make sure everyone feels safe when out running,” Dunphy added.

Further information on the run is available from kch.ie or from popupraces.ie. Entry fee is €30, with medal and technical race shirt for all entrants.