Wear facemasks when going to matches - GAA

The GAA has recommended counties follow a set of guidelines to ensure events are operated safely in line with Government public health advice.

The Association asked people to ‘take a practical, responsible, and common-sense approach to managing risk whilst observing existing regulations’.

Spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice.

Individuals considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games.

HAND SANITISER

All spectators should be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser, while the use of face coverings is strongly advised for all patrons over the age of 13.

Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time including pre-match, at half-time and other intervals and after the final whistle or at end-of-match presentations. Spectators should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes. All spectators should be encouraged to download the HSE tracing app.

With a maximum gathering of 200 persons permitted in the Republic of Ireland the total capacity at GAA grounds to 200 until further notice. The figure of 200 includes all present at the ground, including staff, volunteers, players, backroom staff, media, contractors, and spectators of all ages.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

The current public health guidance advises a social distance of two metres be maintained between people. Further government guidance may change and the GAA’s assessment method may change as a result. Where small groups of people are attending games, members of these should wherever possible be from the same household.

It is essential that spectators do not congregate in groups in the vicinity of the grounds as social distancing and contact tracing measures will be compromised and the potential risk of transmission higher.