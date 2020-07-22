Kilkenny GAA announce streaming service, price and opening games to be broadcast

Kilkenny GAA have announced they will start livestreaming club hurling games this weekend.

A little piece of hurling history will be made this Friday when the meeting of Emeralds (Urlingford) and Tullogher-Rosbercon in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior League is streamed live from UPMC Nowlan Park at 7.30pm.

With match tickets at a premium - coronavirus protocol means a maximum of 200 people can be in the ground - supporters can snap up an e-ticket and watch the game for €6.

The action will kick up the following weekend when the Co Board broadcast three more games on the streaming network. The Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League game between Thomastown and Glenmore on Thursday, July 30 and Saturday's St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League games between James Stephens and Danesfort and Erin's Own (Castlecomer) and Mullinavat will be streamed. A fourth game, the meeting of Shamrocks (Ballyhale) and Tullaroan will be shown live on TG4 at 7.30pm on the Friday.

Game details are available from https://www.beosport.live/products