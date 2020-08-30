Kilkenny SHC: Bennettsbridge hold on as Ballycallan rally falls short

Bennettsbridge booked their place in the Kilkenny senior hurling quarterfinals but only after Graigue-Ballycallan pushed them all the way.

Finalists in 2018, the Bridge were thankful for the cool head of free taker Nickey Cleere, who kept his side out of reach of a Conor Murphy-inspired Ballycallan.

Five points up at half-time (0-11 to 0-6) Bennettsbridge were given a boost when Graigue were reduced to 14 men within a minute of the restart. However, they couldn’t make the extra man count and conceded a number of needless frees. Murphy converted most, reducing the gap considerably.

When Murphy grabbed a late goal the deficit was down to two points, but the hard work of David Blanchfield, Jamie Harkin and Sean Morrissey ensured the Bridge held on.

0-20, Graigue-Ballycallan 1-15

