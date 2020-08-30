Kilkenny SHC: Bennettsbridge hold on as Ballycallan rally falls short
Bennettsbridge 0-20, Graigue-Ballycallan 1-15
Reporter:
Trevor Spillane
30 Aug 2020
Email:
tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie
Liam Blanchfield and his Bennettsbridge team mates had a real battle with Graigue-Ballycallan
Bennettsbridge booked their place in the Kilkenny senior hurling quarterfinals but only after Graigue-Ballycallan pushed them all the way.
Finalists in 2018, the Bridge were thankful for the cool head of free taker Nickey Cleere, who kept his side out of reach of a Conor Murphy-inspired Ballycallan.
Five points up at half-time (0-11 to 0-6) Bennettsbridge were given a boost when Graigue were reduced to 14 men within a minute of the restart. However, they couldn’t make the extra man count and conceded a number of needless frees. Murphy converted most, reducing the gap considerably.
When Murphy grabbed a late goal the deficit was down to two points, but the hard work of David Blanchfield, Jamie Harkin and Sean Morrissey ensured the Bridge held on.
0-20, Graigue-Ballycallan 1-15
Bennettsbridge booked their place in the Kilkenny senior hurling quarterfinals but only after Graigue-Ballycallan pushed them all the way.
Finalists in 2018, the Bridge were thankful for the cool head of free taker Nickey Cleere, who kept his side out of reach of a Conor Murphy-inspired Ballycallan.
Five points up at half-time (0-11 to 0-6) Bennettsbridge were given a boost when Graigue were reduced to 14 men within a minute of the restart. However, they couldn’t make the extra man count and conceded a number of needless frees. Murphy converted most, reducing the gap considerably.
When Murphy grabbed a late goal the deficit was down to two points, but the hard work of David Blanchfield, Jamie Harkin and Sean Morrissey ensured the Bridge held on.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Kilkenny People, High Street, Kilkenny Email: editor@kilkennypeople.ie Telephone: 056 7791000
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Kilkenny People provides news, events and sport features from the Kilkenny area. For the best up to date information relating to Kilkenny and the surrounding areas visit us at Kilkenny People regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on