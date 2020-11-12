Kilkenny and Galway- The stats behind the 2020 Leinster Hurling Final
TJ Reid in action against Galway
GALWAY v KILKENNY
They meet in the Leinster final for the seventh time, with wins running 3-2 to Kilkenny and
one draw from the previous six. Kilkenny last won the title in 2016 and are now seeking their
72nd crown. Galway, who entered the Leinster championship for the first time in 2009, last
won the title in 2018 and are bidding for their fourth crown.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2019: Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22 (Leinster round robin)
2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Leinster final) Replay
2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Leinster final) Draw
2018: Galway 1-22 Kilkenny 2-11 (Leinster round robin)
2016: Kilkenny 1-26 Galway 0-22 (Leinster final)
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Kilkenny beat Dublin by 3-20 to 2-22 and Galway beat Wexford by 1-27 to 0-17 in the semi-
finals. TJ Reid (1-10, 0-6 frees), Billy Ryan and Colin Fennelly (1-1 each) were Kilkenny’s topscorers while Joe Canning (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65’, 0-1 s/l), Brian Concannon (1-4) and Conor Whelan (0-4) were Galway’s top marksmen.
PREVIOUS LEINSTER FINAL MEETINGS
This will be the seventh Leinster final between the counties.
2010: Kilkenny 1-19 Galway 1-12
2012: Galway 2-21 Kilkenny 2-11
2015: Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 2-15
2016: Kilkenny 1-26 Galway 0-22
2018: Galway 0-18 Kilkenny 0-18 (Draw)
2018: Galway 1-28 Kilkenny 3-15 (Replay)
*This will be the 47th championship meeting between Galway and Kilkenny. The Cats lead
31-12 with three draws from the previous 46 clashes.
*Kilkenny are seeking their first win over Galway in the championship since 2016. It’s 3-0 to
Galway since then with one draw.
*Brian Cody has managed Kilkenny 20 times against Galway in the championship since taking over at the start of the 1999 season, winning 11 (2000-2004-2006-2007-2009- 2010-2012-2014-2015 (twice)-2016), drawing three (2012-2014-2018) and losing six (2001-2005-2012-2018 (twice) 2019.
*Shane O’Neill becomes the eighth Galway manager who has pitted his wits against Brian
Cody in the championship. The others are Mattie Murphy, Noel Lane, Conor Hayes, Ger
Loughnane, John McIntyre, Anthony Cunningham and Micheal Donoghue.
