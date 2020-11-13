Kilkenny make four changes for Galway clash

Kilkenny have made a number of changes for tomorrow night's Leinster Senior Hurling Final against Galway in Croke Park.

Brian Cody has made four alterations in total with Tommy Walsh, Richie Leahy, Conor Browne and Martin Keoghan all coming into the starting 15.

Paddy Deegan and Billy Ryan drop out of the matchday panel with Ciaran Wallace and Richie Reid taking their place among the subs.

The reshuffle has seen Kilkenny make a number of positional changes with Conor Fogarty and Cillian Buckley both reverting to half back with Leahy and Browne making up a new look midfield.

The game will throw-in at 6.15pm and will be shown live on RTE 2.

Kilkenny team to face Galway: Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Padraig Walsh, Conor Fogarty, Richie Leahy, Conor Browne, John Donnelly, Martin Keoghan, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Paul Murphy, Joey Holden, Ciaran Wallace, Darren Mullen, Alan Murphy, Richie Reid, Richie Hogan, Ger Aylward, Niall Brassil, Liam Blanchfield.