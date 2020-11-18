Kilkenny Golf Club Notes

Tuesday 17 November

Gent’s Club Committee Meeting

The Captain, Anthony Cleere hosted his final committee meeting of the Mens Club last evening, via zoom.

With a full attendance, the meeting quickly moved through the agenda. The main topic was that of the World Handicap System.

Golf Ireland, still have not updated their system against our confirmed sloping of 128, resulting in members unable to confirm their playing handicap. It is expected that this problem will be rectified in the next few days.

Officers 2021

Club President, Michael Grant, in announcing his successor, John O’Donovan, highlighted the huge, behind the scenes, work that the new President elect had undertaken over the past 30 years for Kilkenny Golf Club. In-coming Captain, Paul Colfer, announced Liam Barrett as his Vice Captain.

Liam, having recently relinquished the role of Handicap Secretary in 2018, expressed his delight in being asked to once again, to help the Club by supporting the new Captain and guiding it in 2022.

We wish all concerned every success in helping Kilkenny Golf Club in the years to come.

Annual General Meetings

The dates for the AGM’s have been agreed and are as follows:-

Ladies Club:- Wednesday, 16 December, 2020

Mens Club:- Thursday, 17 December, 2020

Joint Club:- Thursday, 14 January 2021

Final arrangements have not yet been made but, they are most likely to have to take place virtually on Zoom.

We will communicate more fully with you in this regard, over the next few weeks as arrangements are finalised to give you timelines for committee nominations and submission of any motions, comments or observations.

Course Update

The course is very wet at the moment, following the significant rainfall of the past couple of weeks.

This is hampering the efforts of the course staff but they are working hard on ensuring it will be in optimum condition once we can re-open.

• The fairways and rough have been aerated over the past couple of weeks.

They are currently gathering the fallen leaves, although the wet ground condition is hampering this task.

They are working on replacing the astro turf on the steps to all tees and hope to have this completed by the time we re-open.

The greens are currently being cut once a week. They are hoping to cut the fairways, rough and practice ground on the next dry day.

There is a major pruning job planned for the trees around the course this year which, will take two weeks. It is hoped this will commence in the next four to six weeks.

The Red Robin hedge, on the back of the Mens second tee will have to moved about a metre in onto the tee as the tee is subsiding onto the footpath on the Ballyfoyle Road behind the tee.

Members Thank You

The Members weekend draw for the golf holiday in the Algarve, will take place at the AGM on Thursday, 14 January.

Beverage Allowance.

Any beverage credit on members cards from 2020, will be rolled over into 2021.

Given the fact that the Bar has been closed for the greater part of the year we will not charge the €50 beverage credit on next years annual subscription.

Purse System

It has been decided to introduce the Purse system for paying your competition entry fee for both Mens and Ladies competitions from Friday, 01 January, 2021.

Your GUI / ILGU card already has a Purse for the Bar and the same card will now have two additional Purses. One will be for competition entry and the other one will allow members to add money, at any time, towards saving for the following years annual subscription. More details will follow in the coming week.

There are certain stipulations that will apply to the competition purse.

The purse has to be pre-funded so you need money on it before you book your competition time on the BRS. Your competition entry fee will be deducted at time of booking.

If it is a case that one person books on behalf of his colleagues, it is essential that those members have sufficient funds in their account as, failure to do so, will result in no booking for that member.

If you cancel your time up to 18.00hrs., on the evening before you play, the entry fee will be automatically refunded to your card.

If you cancel at short notice, the entry fee will be retained.

If a player has a genuine reason for a late cancellation they can complete a form and request a refund.

You can top up your card in the Pro shop, in the Bar or via an App on your phone.

Back to Golf

We await news on when we can re-open for Golf. Hopefully this will be Tuesday 01 December.

We anticipate that, similar to when we re-opened in May, there will be a pent up demand for golf. It is likely that we will have casual golf only the

first few weeks and may have to limit the number of times that we can play per week to ensure everybody gets a fair opportunity to play.

Annual Christmas Mixed

Generously Sponsored by James Walsh Toyota Dealer

We do hope to have the Annual Christmas Mixed event this year albeit the format will have to change somewhat. Further details will be made available nearer the time.

AIG Junior Cup

Having reached the Leinster Final of the Junior Cup, the Kilkenny Team have been informed that the new date for the Final will be in February with the All-Ireland Final taking place in Donegal in March 2021.

Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal

Kilkenny Lions Club are having their annual Christmas auction on KCLR, local radio on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 01/02/03 December.

The proceeds from the auction will go to deserving local organisations and includes,

St. Vincent De Paul, Women’s Amber Refuge, Social Services and the Good Shepherd Centre.

Over 120 businesses have donated more than 150 items for the General and Farm auction.

Philip O’Neill, Kilkenny Lions Club PRO, would like to bring to the attention of all golfers, or anyone who wants to give their loved one that WOW Christmas present, they have received two extremely generous auction items that will appeal to all golfers, namely sponsored golf at the prestigious Adare Manor Hotel (venue for the 2025, Ryder Cup and widely recognised as Ireland’s Augusta) as follows:-

• A four-ball with caddy and breakfast in the Carriage House beforehand - value €1,750.

Golf for one person with internationally renowned horse racing jockeys, David Mullins, Paul Townend, and our, very generous sponsor. Breakfast in the Carriage House beforehand is also included - value €500.

It is expected that there will be huge interest in these auction items throughout Kilkenny and if you would like to view these and the other auction items, you can do so by clicking on the following link.

http://kilkennylionsclub.ie/generalauction.pdf

Auction Hotline:- 056 7796223

Interested participants should note that these special items will be available to bid on over the three days of the Auction, with the successful bidder announced on KCLR.

Pro Shop Corner

As Christmas comes closer, you can contact the Pro Shop to purchase any gifts, from clubs, too golf wear, too vouchers.

You can contact them by email or by phone:

Email jimmygbolger@yahoo.ie

Phone 087 6810585

Also make sure to follow them on facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on all things Kilkenny Proshop.

In these very difficult times I would encourage all members to plan for that special Christmas gift and to shop early and support our Club Professional. Gift Vouchers are now available, in various denominations.

Office

During the lock down, any queries or bookings members may have, can still be resolved by contacting Sean, using the office number 056 776 540

Catering

Barry Joyce would like to thank all those members who continue to support his take-away meal service each week-end.

He will continue with the Saturday (note extended hours) and Sunday takeaway and will be available on Saturday from 17.00 to 20.00hrs and from 13.00 to 17.30hrs. on Sunday. Members, wishing to avail of this service, are requested to phone Barry on 086 820 5260.

Barry will confirm the menu available and confirm a collection time for your order.

Christmas Meal Vouchers are now available.



Please remember - stay safe.



Richard Butler

Kilkenny Golf Club Notes