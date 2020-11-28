Team News; Miriam Walsh back from injury in sole change for Kilkenny

After sitting out the last game against Limerick, Miriam Walsh is back in the Kilkenny lineup for this afternoon's crunch All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final against Cork.

Walsh replaces Lydia Fitzpatrick in a team that has a number of positional changes from the last outing.

Brian Dowling's team tried out a few things in the group stage victories over Limerick, Westmeath and Waterford and this is the 15 they have gone with against their rivals.

The game will be screened live on RTE 2 this afternoon and forms part of a double header with the other semi-final involving Tipperary and Galway.

Kilkenny Camogie team to play Cork: Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Meighan Farrell, Grace Walsh, Anna Farrell, Laura Murphy, Miriam Walsh, Anne Dalton, Aoife Doyle, Mary O'Connell, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan.