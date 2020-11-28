Defiant Deise produce incredible comeback to shock Kilkenny in All-Ireland Semi-Final

Kilkenny's wait for an All-Ireland Hurling title will extend into another year after an inspired Waterford side turned over the Cats in an end to end classic at Croke Park.

It's a game Kilkenny will look back on with huge regret as they led by nine points at one stage of the first half and went into the break 2-11 to 0-10 ahead after Martin Keoghan and TJ Reid found the net.

At that point there looked to be only one winner as Kilkenny were dominating all over the field and if it weren't for the excellence of Calum Lyons and Stephen Bennett the game could have been over at half-time.

Liam Cahill would have been relieved to get Waterford into the dressing room and they were a much changed side in the second half as they outscored their opponents 1-11 to 0-4 in the third quarter with Stephen Bennett getting the all important goal.

Waterford led by three points at that point and while Kilkenny did get it back to two at one stage, a second Deise goal from substitute Darragh Lyons really rocked them.

Bennett and Austin Gleeson were imperious in the second period and with the likes of Jamie Barron and Tadhg De Burca chipping in Waterford were able to secure a four point win.

Waterford now go forward to the All-Ireland Final against Limerick or Galway in two weeks time while it's only Kilkenny's third All-Ireland Semi-Final defeat in the Brian Cody era and their first since going down to Galway in 2005.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-10 (0-7f), Austin Gleeson 0-4, Darragh Lyons 1-0, Dessie Hutchinson 0-2, Calum Lyons 0-2, Jack Prendergast 0-2, Neil Montgomery 0-2, Iarlaith Daly 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Shane McNulty 0-1, Tadhg De Burca 0-1, Jack Fagan 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-14 (0-13f), Martin Keoghan 1-1, John Donnelly 0-2, Richie Hogan 0-2, Eoin Cody 0-2 , Cillian Buckley 0-1, Paddy Deegan 0-1.

Waterford: Stephen O'Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burca, Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon, Jack Fagan, Kieran Bennett, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast.

Subs; Neil Montgomery for Dillon 17 mins, Darragh Lyons for K.Bennett 48 mins, Iarlaith Daly for Moran 60 mins, Conor Gleeson for Prendergast 60 mins, Patrick Curran for Fagan 67 mins.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Paddy Deegan, Conor Browne, Conor Fogarty, John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Martin Keoghan, Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan, Eoin Cody.

Subs: Walter Walsh for Keoghan 38 mins, Colin Fennelly for Ryan 48 mins, Niall Brassil for Hogan 56 mins, Ger Aylward for Cody 57 mins.

Ref: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)