Kilkenny Camogie team launch All-Ireland Final fund

Kilkenny Camogie have launched a GoFundMe page to help with their preparations in the build up to the All-Ireland Senior Final against Galway on Saturday week.

Coronavirus restrictions have affected normal means of fundraising as Kilkenny prepare for the Camogie decider.

The fundraising target figure is €5,000 and it comes days after Government chiefs revealed a committee was being formed to examine gender disparity in sports funding.

The county will receive a grant for the All-Ireland Final from the Camogie association but there is still food and accommodation needs to be met for the side.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page Kilkenny Camogie reveal the need for extra funding and where you can get in touch with them.

"Little did we think in this strangest of years that we would be here on the 29th November preparing for an All-Ireland final on the 12th December. Huge Congratulations to Brian Dowling, all of his backroom team and especially every single player on the panel. When Camogie resumed in mid-Summer, these girls firstly gave everything to their clubs and when that concluded, immediately went in to preparing to reach this final. Their dedication is to be admired and all their commitment and hard work has paid off, with their fifth successive place in an All-Ireland final".

"In the past, the girls would all approach local businesses for some sponsorship for the final. However, with the very short window and the Covid regulations, this will not be possible this year. We are appealing for any donation, big or small, which you feel you might be able to contribute. We are very aware that this year has put a financial strain on many people. In fact, our own funds took a serious hit but of course, we still need to provide this wonderful team with an All Ireland day to remember".

"We are so grateful to Glanbia for their sponsorship of all our inter-county panels, without which we could not keep the show on the road but we still need some extra funding to cover all our expenses for an All-Ireland".

"Any business which would like to contribute, please contact Kilkenny Camogie and we can talk through your options for promotion etc".

The link can be found below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/camogie-all-ireland-fund?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet