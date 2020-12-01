Antrim's Owen Ellliott to take charge of All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final between Kilkenny and Galway

The match officials have been confirmed for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships Finals which will take place over the next two weekends.

The Senior Final which takes place in Croke Park on Saturday December 12 between Galway and Kilkenny will see Antrim’s Owen Elliot referee the match. It is a second Senior Final for the All Saints Ballymena clubman having also taken charge of the 2017 decider.

Wexford and Blackwater Camogie Club’s Justin Heffernan will referee this Saturday’s Intermediate Final as Antrim face Down in Kingspan Breffni, Co. Cavan as part of a double-header with the Premier Junior Final between Armagh and Cavan which will be refereed by Tipperary and Nenagh Camogie Club’s Mike Ryan.

The full list of match officials for the Finals are:

Saturday December 5

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship Final – Armagh v Cavan @ 1.45pm

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)

Standby/Line: Conor Quinlan (Galway)

Line: John McDonagh (Galway)

4th Official: Suzanne Forde (Dublin)

5th Official: Gerry McGough (Dublin)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final – Antrim v Down @ 3.45pm

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

Standby/Line: Philip McDonald (cavan)

Line: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

4th Official: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

5th Official: Louise Reilly (Cavan)

Saturday December 12

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Final – Galway v Kilkenny @ 7pm

Referee: Owen Elliot (Antrim)

Standby/Line: John Dermody (Westmeath)

Line: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

4th Official: Andy Larkin (Cork)

5th Official: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)