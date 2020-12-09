Kilkenny GAA Yearbook committee deliver a sporting masterpiece

The sporting landscape may have changed in 2020, but some things are constant - just ask the Yearbook committee!

In spite of seeing Covid-19 wipe out fixtures all over Kilkenny, the hard-working members of the committee have produced a Yearbook which is already considered a landmark publication after a testing year.

Under the stewardship of chairman Pat Henderson and Gerry O’Neill, the “Covid edition” of the Kilkenny GAA Yearbook has hit the shelves of outlets all over the county.

AERIAL PHOTOS

This year’s offering has seen one idea take wings and fly - literally! Aerial photographs of every GAA club grounds in the county have been produced, courtesy of local film-maker and photographer Andy Ryan. With aerial shots of all 46 GAA grounds in the county the images make this year’s Yearbook a real collector’s item.



Andy was also responsible for the front cover, capturing the hurlers’ monument at John’s Bridge in a style that marries two great hallmarks of Kilkenny - its reputation as the greatest hurling county in the land with its reputation as the medieval capital of Ireland.

ALL-IRELAND VICTORIES

The Yearbook carries accounts of the achievements of its three victorious club All-Ireland hurling champions (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Tullaroan, Conahy). Also packed inside the covers is full coverage of the local adult championships, as well as the great wins by the Loreto camogie teams. Handball, football, clubs, features, and a collection of former club team pictures adorn the pages of this year’s GAA Yearbook.

On sale now across the county for €12.50 the Kilkenny GAA “Covid Yearbook” is a must.