No collective training permitted for GAA inter-county teams in January

The GAA have confirmed that no collective training will be permitted throughout the month of January.

Inter-County squads were scheduled to return to training during the middle of this month but the heightening of Covid-19 cases means those plans have been shelved.

It's also being confirmed that club and county gyms must stay closed during this period aswell.

Level 5 restrictions will run until January 31 and the situation will be reviewed at that point.

It all means that the scheduled Allianz Football and Hurling League start in February is likely to be delayed.

The 2020 Minor Hurling and Football Championship as well as the Under 20 Hurling campaign is still outstanding and it remains to be seen where that fits into the schedule.