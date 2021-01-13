Kilkenny camogie star Grace Walsh shortlisted for player of the month

Kilkenny's Grace Walsh has been nominated for the Camogie player of the month in December.

The Tullaroan star earned her place on the back of an inspirational defensive performance in the All-Ireland Senior Final victory over Galway.

Armagh's Ciara Donnelly and Down's Niamh Mallon have also being nominated after leading their various counties to Junior and Intermediate success with wins over Antrim and Cavan.

Voting is done publicly via the official Women's GPA Social Media account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the winner to be announced on Friday.