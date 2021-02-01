Comeback Cats! Kilkenny all set for return to Ladies Gaelic football adults inter-county scene

The Kilkenny Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced they have started the process to re-establish an adult county team for Kilkenny.

The move has come following the rise in popularity in the sport, a surge which was helped by the hard work of clubs across the county. With growing numbers participating in ladies football in Kilkenny, helped by the strong groundwork completed to keep teenage girls playing the sport, the Board feel that now is the time to harness that energy into rebuilding an adult county panel.

And the enthusiasm is there in other sectors. The Board have reported that there is strong interest from mentors looking to be part of the management panel who will commit to developing and strengthening an adult ladies Gaelic team for Kilkenny.

With that in mind, the Committee are preparing a roadmap to outline the manner in which the adult squad will be reformed. This will ensure the proper support and resources are in place to enable the adult squad and management to progress and succeed to their maximum potential.

"This is an exciting time for Kilkenny Ladies Gaelic with the launch of a much anticipated Three Year Plan on the horizon," they said in a statement released online. "You can’t help but have the aspiration that these coming years could be the building blocks to a Kilkenny Ladies Gaelic Football team once again winning an All-Ireland title."