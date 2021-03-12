Kilkenny's Tim Corkery on bench for Leinster v Zebre this evening

Bennettsbridge flyhalf Tim Corkery has been named on the Leinster bench for this evening's clash with Zebre (kick-off 6.45pm local time/5.45pm Irish time).

The Kilkenny RFC star has previously represented Ireland at underage level, and he will be hoping to make his debut later this evening.

Congrats to past pupil and @KilkennyRFC player Tim Corkery on his selection for @IrishRugby U’20 Team for the upcoming @SixNationsRugby Championship. Well done and the very best of luck. #proudofourpastpupils pic.twitter.com/bw1QalrYc7 — St Kieran's College (@KieransCollege) January 24, 2020

LEINSTER: Max O’Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O’Brien, Rory O’Loughlin, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Alex Soroka.

Replacements: James Tracy, Marcus Hanan, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Sean O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Jamie Osborne.