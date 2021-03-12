Kilkenny's Tim Corkery on bench for Leinster v Zebre this evening

Bennettsbridge and Kilkenny RFC man will be hoping to debut for his province

KILKENNY

Tim Corkery during Leinster training at UCD in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Bennettsbridge flyhalf Tim Corkery has been named on the Leinster bench for this evening's clash with Zebre (kick-off 6.45pm local time/5.45pm Irish time).

The Kilkenny RFC star has previously represented Ireland at underage level, and he will be hoping to make his debut later this evening.

LEINSTER: Max O’Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O’Brien, Rory O’Loughlin, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Alex Soroka.

Replacements: James Tracy, Marcus Hanan, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Sean O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Tim Corkery, Jamie Osborne.