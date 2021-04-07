Kilkenny star Ellen Molloy and Ireland team give support to Grassroots clubs

Kilkenny’s Irish international Ellen Molloy is leading a campaign to help bring local football clubs to a higher level.

The Inistioge teenager, who will be in international duty tomorrow (Thursday) with the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team, was one of a number of players to show their support for clubs who wish to attain UEFA certification for their coaches as part of a new European-wide roll-out of the UEFA C Licence.

Molloy, who started out with Thomastown United before joining Wexford Youths in the Women’s National League, is one of the 24-strong squad drawn from 40 grassroots clubs represented from 10 different counties. These clubs have helped shape the development of players like Molloy through coaching from dedicated volunteers.

The new UEFA C Licence will help to inspire those coaches who bring the game to life for players of all ages, genders, abilities and background.

“Over the last number of years, UEFA have helped develop the profession of coaching to new lengths,” said FAI Head of Coach Education Niall O’Regan. “It is now great for our Grassroots coaches to be able to experience and be certified with a UEFA Qualification.

“In the coming months, we will begin the process of delivering the newly created UEFA C Licence and UEFA Leaders Award which is directly aligned to our Club Mark programme and these UEFA Qualifications will be recognised as the pinnacle of Grassroots coach education here and throughout all convention countries in UEFA.”

Molloy is looking forward to more game time as the Girls In Green face into two games this week. She is looking to add to her international caps haul after Irish manager Vera Pauw has narrowed down the squad ahead of international friendly games against Denmark and Belgium.

Ireland will play host to Denmark tomorrow (Thursday) in Tallaght Stadium before travelling to take on Belgium in the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland v Denmark

International Friendly

Thursday, April 8

Tallaght Stadium

KO 6.30pm

Belgium v Republic of Ireland

International Friendly

Sunday, April 11

King Baudouin Stadium

KO 6,30pm

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)