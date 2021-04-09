Shane Lowry inside top ten at the Masters at Augusta after rollercoaster opening round

Shane Lowry is inside the top ten at The Masters at Augusta after a rollercoaster opening round.

The Open champion had five birdies, two bogies and a double bogey on Thursday to leave him on one under for the tournament and in a tie for eighth place.

His double bogey came at the 10th after a wayward drive and he also dropped a shot on the 15th when his chip from the back of the green somehow rolled all the way into the water at the front of the lightning fast greens. The greens looked in poor condition on Thursday with patches already turning brown.

However after that hugely unlucky set back, Shane birdied the par 3 16th and rolled in a treacherous long putt on 18 to finish his round under par.

He also had an incredible birdie on the ninth where his tee shot went over the trees but ended up on the fairway for the first hole. His second shot ended on the green and he rolled in this putt to secure an unlikely birdie.

This birdie was a bit of a head scratcher!



-1 after the opening round @themasters pic.twitter.com/Hd8CoHvcvo — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 8, 2021

While he is in the top ten, he is six shots back from his playing partner Justin Rose who shot an incredible seven under par round in the difficult conditions. What was even more remarkable was that the former Olympic Champion was two over after eight holes.

Shane is back out on course at 2.36pm Irish time today alongside Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar.

You can watch all Shane's shots from the opening round by clicking here