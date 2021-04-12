Kilkenny learn their fate as Littlewoods National League fixtures are announced

The 2021 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures have been released ahead of a welcomed return to intercounty action.

The League is split into a number of groups and the Kilkenny Senior team are in Division 1 where they will play host to Dublin and travel to Offaly with the group winners going into a draw where the two picked out will qualify for the Semi-Finals and the team not drawn will join the second placed teams in the Quarter-Finals.

After missing out on last year's Championship the Kilkenny Intermediate side return to the field in Division 2 where they will take on Wexford and Laois. The top two teams in each group will face off in the Quarter-Finals while the bottom sides will compete in relegation playoffs.

The initial plan will see action in all four Divisions commence on Saturday May 15th, with the Finals scheduled for the weekend of the 19th/20th June.

Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League 2021



Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

Group 1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE

Group 2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE

Group 3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

Group 1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE

Group 2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE

Group 3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

Group 1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE

Group 2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE

Group 3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE

Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League

Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

Group 1: Antrim v Down, Derry BYE

Group 2: Tipperary v Cork, Kerry v Galway

Group 3: Wexford v Kilkenny, Laois BYE

Group 4: Dublin v Westmeath, Meath v Kildare

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

Group 1: Down v Derry, Antrim BYE

Group 2: Galway v Tipperary, Cork v Kerry

Group 3: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford BYE

Group 4: Kildare v Dublin, Westmeath v Meath

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

Group 1: Derry v Antrim, Down BYE

Group 2: Galway v Cork, Tipperary v Kerry

Group 3: Laois v Wexford, Kilkenny BYE

Group 4: Kildare v Westmeath, Dublin v Meath

Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021

Quarter-Finals

Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021

Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs

Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021

Final / Relegation finals