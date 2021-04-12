Kilkenny learn their fate as Littlewoods National League fixtures are announced
The 2021 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures have been released ahead of a welcomed return to intercounty action.
The League is split into a number of groups and the Kilkenny Senior team are in Division 1 where they will play host to Dublin and travel to Offaly with the group winners going into a draw where the two picked out will qualify for the Semi-Finals and the team not drawn will join the second placed teams in the Quarter-Finals.
After missing out on last year's Championship the Kilkenny Intermediate side return to the field in Division 2 where they will take on Wexford and Laois. The top two teams in each group will face off in the Quarter-Finals while the bottom sides will compete in relegation playoffs.
The initial plan will see action in all four Divisions commence on Saturday May 15th, with the Finals scheduled for the weekend of the 19th/20th June.
Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 League 2021
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
Group 1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE
Group 2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE
Group 3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
Group 1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE
Group 2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE
Group 3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
Group 1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE
Group 2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE
Group 3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE
Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
Group 1: Antrim v Down, Derry BYE
Group 2: Tipperary v Cork, Kerry v Galway
Group 3: Wexford v Kilkenny, Laois BYE
Group 4: Dublin v Westmeath, Meath v Kildare
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
Group 1: Down v Derry, Antrim BYE
Group 2: Galway v Tipperary, Cork v Kerry
Group 3: Kilkenny v Laois, Wexford BYE
Group 4: Kildare v Dublin, Westmeath v Meath
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
Group 1: Derry v Antrim, Down BYE
Group 2: Galway v Cork, Tipperary v Kerry
Group 3: Laois v Wexford, Kilkenny BYE
Group 4: Kildare v Westmeath, Dublin v Meath
Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021
Quarter-Finals
Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021
Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs
Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021
Final / Relegation finals
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on