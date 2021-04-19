Kilkenny Hurlers await draw ahead of defence of Leinster Title

The draws for the Leinster Senior Football and Hurling Championships will be made on RTE Radio tomorrow morning.

The Provincial Championships will be played on a similar structure to 2020 and will be broadcast on Morning Ireland.

2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship

Four teams are in Bowl 1 – Dublin, Kildare, Laois, and Meath

Seven teams are in Bowl 2 – Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow, Longford, Offaly, Louth, and Westmeath.

Draw

Step 1: The first team drawn from Bowl 1 plays in Quarter Final 1, the second and third teams are drawn from Bowl 2 and play in the Round One A fixtures, and the winner of that fixture will play in Quarter Final 1.

Step 2: This is repeated for the next two Quarter-Finals (2 & 3) & Round One Fixtures (B & C).

Step 3: The last team in Bowl 1 plays the final team in Bowl 2 in Quarter Final 4.

Step 4: A separate draw will be carried out for the Semi-Finals after the Quarter Finals games are played.

2021 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship

There is an open draw for the Leinster SHC Quarter-finals and Semi-Finals.

The four teams contesting the quarter-finals – Antrim Dublin, Laois, and Wexford – are placed in Bowl 1.

Kilkenny, Galway and the winners of the two Quarter-Finals will be in Bowl 2.

Draw:

Step 1 – First four slips are drawn from Bowl 1: The first team drawn plays the second team drawn in Quarter-Final A and the third team drawn plays the fourth team drawn in Quarter-Final B

Step 2 – Next four slips are drawn out from Bowl 2: The 5th team drawn plays 6th team drawn in Semi-Final A and 7th team drawn plays 8th team drawn in Semi-Final B.