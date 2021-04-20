Kilkenny Clipped To Defend Leinster Championship Following Draw
Galway Remain Even Money Favourites In Tight Betting Heat
Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly waits to lift the the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway in 2020
GAA punters are expecting a repeat of last year’s final after the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship draw threw up the possibility of another Kilkenny/Galway decider.
It has been made an 1/9 shot that Brian Cody’s men will face Wexford for a place in the final after the latter were handed a first round date with Laois, while Dublin are expected to face Galway in the other semi-final after being chalked up at 1/16 to see off Antrim.
Kilkenny bagged their first provincial title since 2016 in last year’s two-point final victory over the Tribesmen and have shortened slightly to 7/4 from 2/1 with BoyleSports to retain their status as Leinster champions, while Galway are even money favourites to secure a third provincial title in five years.
Reigning champions Limerick are clear favourites at 11/10 to win a tenth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship after being pitted against Cork for a place in the Munster Final, with Tipperary and Galway rated their main dangers at 5/1 apiece.
Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Galway are the main side being backed to put it up to Limerick this year, but there’s plenty of local support behind Kilkenny giving them a run for their money in Leinster. We’ve clipped the Cats slightly into 7/4 from 2/1 to retain their provincial title and with Galway on the opposite side of the draw, a final repeat could be on the cards.”
