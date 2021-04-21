Meeting time for Leinster FA - players ready for return

Online meetings and an updated training protocol from two of football’s governing bodies are the first signs of a return to sport for many.

The Leinster Football Association have announced they will hold their annual meeting virtually on Tuesday, May 25 at 7.30pm through Zoom.

As per LFA Rule 19, the following are entitled to attend this meeting: LFA Officers, LFA Senior Council, LFA Affiliated Leagues and Clubs, LFA Honorary Life Members / Patrons (non-voting).

All nominations and motions must be with the Provincial Administrator by April 30 and can be sent by email to leinsterfa@gmail.com

Owing to the unusual nature of this meeting, members intending to attend must register their intent to do so by 5pm on Tuesday, May 18 by sending an email to the Provincial Administrator Peter Doyle at leinsterfa@gmail.com .

No late registrations will be accepted after that date and time.

All members must submit their intention to attend the meeting through their recognised email address.

Once this has been verified, all documentation and the link for the meeting will be sent out.

Return to Training

The Football Association of Ireland has published an updated Safer Return to Training Protocol ahead of the return to training for players at under-18 level and younger from April 26.

The Protocol includes updates on regulations around Covid-19 compliance as players at under-18 level and younger prepare to return to non-contact training in pods of 15.

In tandem with the release of this updated Protocol, the FAI will host a series of online webinars for club Covid-19 Compliance Officers from every affiliate.

“The return to training for our under-18 teams and younger next Monday is another step on a return to football for all our players at all levels of the game,” said FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott.

“We thank the football community for their adherence to Government guidelines on Covid-19 to date and this updated Protocol reinforces our commitment to getting all our players back on the pitch in the safest environment possible.”