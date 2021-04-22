Kilkenny's Allianz National Hurling League fixtures have been revealed

The GAA have released fixture details for the Allianz National Hurling League with Kilkenny having three games at home.

Brian Cody's men will kickstart their inter-county season like they did in 2020 when they face off with Dublin only this time in Parnell Park.

The Cats will then have three successive home games against Antrim, Wexford and Laois before rounding off their campaign with a trip to Ennis to take on Brian Lohan's Clare.

There will be no Division 1 Hurling League quarter-finals, semi-finals, or Final played. There will either be joint winners for 2021, or or if the teams that win Div 1A and Div 1B meet in the Championship, this will double as a League Final.

The Division 1 Hurling League Relegation Play-off will be played as curtain raiser to a Senior Hurling Semi Final in August.

National Hurling League Division 1 Group B Fixtures

Round 1- Dublin v Kilkenny at 15.30 on Saturday May 8 at Parnell Park

Round 2- Kilkenny v Antrim at 13.30 on Sunday May 16 at UPMC Nowlan Park

Round 3- Kilkenny v Wexford at 14.00 on Sunday May 23 at UPMC Nowlan Park

Round 4- Kilkenny v Laois at 13.45 on Sunday June 6 at UPMC Nowlan Park

Round 5- Clare v Kilkenny at 15.00 on Saturday June 12 at Cusack Park, Ennis